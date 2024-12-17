Holocaust essay, visual arts contest – deadline March 1, 2025

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee is accepting entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest.” The contests are open to Quad City-area students in grades 6-12. The deadline for entries is March 1.

Both contests offer $500 for first prize with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance, $200 for second prize with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance and a $100 third prize, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. The visual art entries may be displayed in schools, libraries or other local buildings during March, April and/or May. Quad Cites Yom Hashoah Committee sponsors both contests, with Quad City Arts co-sponsoring the Visual Arts Contest.

Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.hecqc.org. For more information, contact the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at (309) 793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.

Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed each year for the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust. The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah Committee is made up of community leaders of various faiths and organizations, including St. Ambrose University in Davenport. The committee promotes Holocaust awareness not simply because it is a Jewish tragedy, but because they believe the world must not be allowed to forget that 12 million innocent human beings, 6 million of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis. They keep the memory of the Holocaust alive to guard against the wanton destruction of any people.