Helping retired religious / Ayudando a los religiosos jubilados

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On the weekend of Dec. 7-8, parishes in the Diocese of Davenport will take up the annual collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious. This campaign is crucial, benefiting more than 24,000 elderly sisters, brothers, and religious order priests who have been faithful servants within the Church, devoting their lives to service.

As I reflect on their ministry, I am grateful for the impact these women and men religious have had on our faith journeys. Their devoted service has impacted our diocese, inspiring and guiding us as we grow in faith.

Most senior religious worked many years for little pay, leaving their religious communities with a shortage of retirement savings. Rising healthcare costs and decreased income compound the challenge to meet day-to-day needs for medications, nursing assistance and other necessities.

Your contributions to the Retirement Fund for Religious play a vital role in providing necessary financial support. This support enables religious communities to care for their aging members while ensuring that the younger generation can carry forward the invaluable work of their elders.

Please consider contributing when asked and giving what you are able. Above all, I ask for your prayers for God’s continued blessings on all our women and men religious, who keep you in their prayers as well.

Together, let us support the many religious women and men who have made enormous contributions to our Church and to the world.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Ayudando a los religiosos jubilados

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

El fin de semana del 7 y 8 de diciembre, nuestras parroquias llevarán a cabo la Colecta Nacional para el Fondo de los Religiosos Jubilados, un llamado que beneficia a casi 25,000 hermanas, hermanos y sacerdotes de órdenes religiosas de edad avanzada a nivel nacional.

Al reflexionar sobre su ministerio, me siento agradecido por el impacto que estos religiosos y religiosas han tenido en nuestro camino de fe. Su devoto servicio ha impactado nuestra diócesis, inspirándonos y guiándonos a medida que crecemos en la fe.

La mayoría de los religiosos mayores trabajaron durante muchos años por un salario mínimo, dejando sus comunidades religiosas con escasez de ahorros para la jubilación. El aumento de los costos de atención médica y la disminución de los ingresos agravan el desafío de satisfacer las necesidades diarias de medicamentos, asistencia en enfermería y otras necesidades.

Sus contribuciones al Fondo de los Religiosos Jubilados desempeñan un papel fundamental a la hora de proporcionar el apoyo financiero necesario. Este apoyo permite a las comunidades religiosas cuidar de sus miembros mayores y, al mismo tiempo, garantizar que las generaciones más jóvenes puedan continuar con la inestimable labor de sus mayores.

Por favor, considere contribuir cuando se lo soliciten y dar lo que pueda. Sobre todo, pido sus oraciones para que Dios siga bendiciendo a todos nuestros religiosos y religiosas, quienes también los tienen presentes en sus oraciones.

Juntos, apoyemos a los muchos religiosos y religiosas que han hecho enormes contribuciones a nuestra Iglesia y al mundo.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport