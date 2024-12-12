‘Don’t wait until the last minute’ to make end-of-life plans

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BLUE GRASS — Deacon Dan Freeman posed this question: “What does the Church say about end of life?” during a recent presentation on Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare, funeral Mass planning and other topics.

Deacon Freeman, former parish life coordinator for St. Andrew Parish in Blue Grass and current PLC at St. Mary Parish in Wilton, told parishioners of each parish that making decisions regarding these topics might seem overwhelming. He spoke after Mass at each parish Nov. 3.

He encouraged the adult parishioners, regardless of age, to start the planning process now. “Talk with your family. Don’t want until the last minute.” He referenced the Archdiocese of Dubuque’s Medical Moral Commission, encouraging participants to visit the archdiocesan website for further information about the Advance Directives document. That document includes addendums for healthy persons, women of childbearing age, persons with serious, chronic or progressively debilitating conditions and for persons who are living with a terminal illness or who are actively dying.

He discussed benefits and burdens regarding medical treatments. In the past, he noted, Catholic health care addressed ordinary and extraordinary medical treatment. Those terms today describe the benefits and burdens of medical treatment.

Regarding benefits, “a person has a moral obligation to use those medical treatments that, in his or her judgment, offer a reasonable hope of benefit, and do not entail an excessive burden,” according to the Dubuque Archdiocese’s benefits and burdens webpage. Examples include improvement in a patient’s condition or function, relief of pain or other symptoms, and prolonging a person’s life.

Regarding burdens, a person may forgo medical treatments that, in that person’s judgment, do not offer a reasonable hope of benefit, or entail an excessive burden. Examples include severe pain/discomfort, significant debilitating or disabling effects, treatments that involve significant risk, treatment that would be difficult to obtain or excessive expense for the family or community.

Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care was among other topics discussed. A person may designate someone to make medical decisions if that person is unable to do so. Deacon Freeman emphasized clear communication to ensure an understanding of a person’s wishes.

Optional addendums specifically address chronic and/or progressively debilitation conditions, terminal conditions, imminent death and situations pertaining to pregnant women. Directives address cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), assisted nutrition and hydration, other types of health care interventions and pain management.

Deacon Freeman also talked about the Iowa Living Will, which he said is problematic because it is not faith based and often involves someone else making a decision for you. The archdiocesan website form offers a “Christian affirmation of life. You designate what you want done.” Notarize the document, make copies and inform relatives of the document’s location. Provide copies for your physician(s) and hospital.

The deacon advised parishioners to talk with their family and priest or deacon about Catholic funeral planning. File a copy of your plan with the parish and inform a designated family member or friend about your funeral plan.

He reminded his listeners that the sacrament of anointing of the sick is available and “there is no limit (to receiving it). It is God’s healing and grace.” He also reminded attendees to seek the sacrament of reconciliation. He also advises pre-planning of the Catholic funeral liturgy, composed of three parts: the vigil, funeral Mass and committal.

The vigil “focuses on the person who died,” he said. The funeral Mass focuses on Christ and gratitude to God for the gift of that loved one. Catholics may choose readers, servers, pallbearers and others for roles in the funeral Mass and music selections. Deacon Freeman cautioned his listeners to avoid selecting music unfamiliar to the parish’s cantor or choir.

The committal service at the cemetery is “the final goodbye.” Deacon Freeman said the Catholic Church permits cremation but its preference is to keep the body intact.

After the deacon’s presentation at the Wilton parish, a funeral home representative gave a presentation on preparations for visitation at a funeral home or church and details regarding caskets, urns, receptions and more. Above all else, Deacon Freeman told both parishes, “Talk with your family. Let them know what you want.”