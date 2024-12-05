Collection addresses challenges

For The Catholic Messenger

The annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection will take place Dec. 7-8 in parishes throughout the country. The collection has generated more than $1 billion for retired religious since 1988, the National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) reports.

NRRO Director John Knutsen expressed his gratitude. “The unwavering support of the Catholic faithful in the United States continues to inspire us. Every contribution to the Retirement Fund for Religious makes a tangible difference in the lives of those who have given so much to our Church and communities.”

Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests often worked for little or no pay, leaving them with limited retirement savings and most of the elder religious did not have 401(k) plans or pensions, Knutsen said. The average annual Social Security benefit for a religious sister or brother is $8,551; the average lay U.S. beneficiary receives $22,864, he added.

Today, religious communities face the challenge of caring for an aging population of more than 20,000 religious sisters and brothers who are older than 70. The annual cost of their care exceeds $1 billion, highlighting the critical need for the Retirement Fund for Religious, Knutsen said.

Just 6% of the religious communities providing data to the National Religious Retirement Office report adequately funding for retirement; 46% have 25 or fewer members. Many small communities struggle to care for elder members due to a lack of financial resources and personnel.

Nearly $870 million of funds raised has been distributed for direct care since 1988, while more than $103.5 million has funded self-help projects such as collaborative health-care facilities. The collection also supports educational programs, enabling religious communities to plan for their long-term needs.

“By contributing to the Retirement Fund for Religious,” Knutsen said, “members of the Catholic Church in America not only provide for the care of aging religious but also empower their communities to continue their vital ministries.”

In 2023, the appeal raised $29.3 million, providing financial assistance for the retirement needs of 286 U.S. religious communities. In the Davenport Diocese, the Congregation of the Humility of Mary-Davenport and the Carmelite sisters residing in Clinton did not apply for assistance but submitted their data for statistical purposes, said Robin Cabral, campaign director for the Retirement Fund for Religious. The Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton are considered fully funded for retirement purposes, she said.

For more information about the Retirement Fund for Religious, visit retiredreligious.org