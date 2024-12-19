Celebrating 50 years of reunifying families: Diocese of Davenport’s Immigration Office marks a milestone

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport knew that the next bishop of the Diocese of Davenport would be checking into the hotel June 24 but the staff didn’t know his name. Vatican protocol required his identity to remain a secret until the official announcement June 25. Six months later, Bishop Dennis Walsh described his accommodations at Hotel Blackhawk as “the best room I’ve ever had in my life.”

When he checked out June 26, the front-desk staffer told the bishop-elect, “Your Excellency, I upgraded your room in appreciation for everything the Diocese of Davenport did for my mother. She was an immigrant who came to the United States and the Diocese of Davenport helped her with her immigration paperwork.” Bishop Walsh shared that story Dec. 12 during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Diocese of Davenport’s Immigration Office at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

The diocesan Immi­gration Office assists U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents in petitioning the government for visas to allow their relatives to immigrate to the United States. Legal permanent residents may petition for children and spouses while U.S. citizens may also petition for their siblings and parents. The office also assists the bishop in preparing documents for religious visa applications.

Sometimes, “We forget that we as Catholics are a Church of immigrants. All of the parishes I have served as a priest have been built by determined Irish and Italian and Polish immigrants who sacrificed a lot to help their families,” Bishop Walsh told the gathering.

“The early Church story in the United States is due to the prejudice that we faced. The Church facilitated the immigration of their brothers and sisters and helped in their acclimation to this new nation. None of our families did it alone,” Bishop Walsh said. “Because of prejudice, we established a Catholic School system. Never in the history of this nation has a group risen so quickly to success as immigrant Catholics have, much of that accomplished through the sacrifice of religious sisters who educated the next generation.”

“I’m very proud of the work that we as a Church do … a constant voice of caring for those who are before us, regardless of their status. We will always care for those who come to us for help and we will always be there for them,” the bishop said. He thanked the Immigration Office staff and volunteers “for the work that you do on behalf of the Church.”

In gratitude

The diocesan Immi­gration Office “actually helped my family,” said Alvaro Macias, who arrived in the U.S. from Mexico with his family in 1987. Macias is now the vice president of Community Development for Ascentra Credit Union, based in Bettendorf, which helps immigrants seeking family reunification to secure low-interest loans to pay expenses related to the process. The diocese charges a nominal fee, which does not cover the federal government’s fees.

Macias says he knows some families struggle to afford the fees while nonprofit organizations, such as the diocesan Immi­gration Office, require funds to be sustainable. “So this fills the gap,” Macias said of the low-interest loan program.

“The Immigration Office has provided legal services to immigrants and refugees all these years and has not needed to advertise,” said Deacon Kent Ferris, diocesan director of Social Action and of Catholic Charities, who oversees the Immigration Office. “Clients have told their friends and family. The office is trusted. Over the years, 10,000 clients have been served and many more in their families have benefitted because of the ability to work and have legal status,” he told the gathering.

Deacon Ferris recognized the Immigration Office’s staff and volunteers. Longtime counselors Gricelda Garnica and Karina Garnica are accredited U.S. Depart­ment of Justice immigration counselors. Staffer Vanessa Torres has taken coursework toward certified counselor accreditation.

Gricelda Garnica, a 27-year employee, “has been very helpful as new types of cases have been taken, including for clients who came to our country as children and have benefitted from the Dream Act,” Deacon Ferris said. She has also assisted victims of violence.

Karina Garnica, a 20-1/2-year employee, “has served many years now as a counselor, including recent work with those needing religious visas. Karina knows her clients very well, knows when special cases need extra attention,” Deacon Ferris said. Torres joined the office more recently. “Though newly planted, Vanessa has deep roots in the office,” he added.

Longtime volunteer Glenn Leach was the first recipient of a volunteer certificate named in his honor. “He knows elements of immigration law. He knows our client data base system. He has helped with communication with members of Congress and with foreign embassies,” Deacon Ferris said. Leach ensures that “our colleagues at the Chancery know that the counselors are providing high-quality legal services.”

Deacon Ferris thanked Iowa City attorney Dan Vondra, “a trusted colleague,” for his consultation with the Immigration Office, and the Catholic faithful for their contributions to the Annual Diocesan Appeal, which provides “vital financial support to the Immigration Office.”

Also receiving thanks were Steve Spring of Iowa City, a self-described “old Catholic Worker,” who has made two significant financial contributions to the Immigration Office, and Ascentra Credit Union for offering a unique financing package to clients in need.

“My Catholic upbringing was based on the social Gospel,” Spring said after the celebration. “Corporal works of mercy have been important to me, particularly the work of mercy regarding immigration. The Diocese of Davenport has a long, storied history of working with immigrants,” he said. “It’s compelling to make a donation to enable them to continue their work.”

“The family is the central social institution that must be supported and strengthened, not undermined,” Deacon Ferris said afterwards. Helping families reunify “remains a clear expression of our Catholic faith.”