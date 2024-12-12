Catholic Messenger Editor receives One Among Us Award

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — For her efforts in sharing her gifts and her passion for justice, peace and integrity of creation, the Pacem in Terris Award Committee honored Barb Arland-Fye with the One Among Us award Dec. 3 at St. Ambrose University. She received the award during the ceremony honoring Chad Pregracke as Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award recipient for his work in environmental justice.

Deacon Kent Ferris, director of social action for the Diocese of Davenport, which oversees the awards, told the gathering, “Barb Arland-Fye is a nationally recognized, award-winning journalist within Catholic press ranks, as well as the secular press.” As editor of The Catholic Messenger for more than 20 years, “she has covered many Pacem in Terris award ceremonies, interviewed many recipients and accompanied Bishop Thomas Zinkula” to India to present the award to the Dalai Lama.

Deacon Ferris noted that Arland-Fye possesses a Master of Pastoral Theology degree from St. Ambrose University “making her contributions sound in Church teaching.” He said she is “prolific writing articles and editorials within the sphere of Catholic Social Teaching.”

“We salute Barb’s contributions to covering Care for Creation, especially within the diocese with its Laudato Si’ Action Plan efforts,” Deacon Ferris said. A secular Franciscan, he described her as a “Friend of Francis (St. Francis of Assisi) for the times she has joined the Secular Franciscans in “remembering the life of the patron saint of ecology. … Thank you for sharing your gifts and passion for justice, peace and integrity of creation,” Deacon Ferris said. Bishop Dennis Walsh presented the award to Arland-Fye, reiterating her passion for care of creation.

In accepting the award, Arland-Fye expressed gratitude and paid tribute to past recipients of the One Among Us Award. The 2023 winners Gail Karp, a Jewish cantor, and Lisa Killinger, a Muslim, co-founded a local chapter of Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom that focuses on interfaith peacemaking. The 2022 recipient, IowaWINS, based in Mount Pleasant, serves immigrant communities. Tammy Shull and Rev. Trey Hegar of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant accepted the award on behalf of IowaWINS. The late Amy Rowell, director of World Relief Moline (Illinois) from 2010 until her death in 2019 worked to meet the needs of immigrant and refugee communities. Nora Dvorak, the inaugural One Among Us recipient in 2017, previously served as director of the Davenport Diocese’s refugee resettlement program. She also advocated for babies whose parents were unable to care for them, human trafficking victims and people on the margins.

When Deacon Ferris asked her to read a letter weeks before the ceremony, Arland-Fye thought he wanted her to proofread it. When she realized she had been selected for the One Among Us Award, the message took time to sink in. “I remain humbled,” she said.