Page updated Dec. 10, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Dec. 11, 14

Iowa City — Sing Christmas carols in front of Emma Goldman Clinic with Johnson County Right to Life Dec. 11 from 3-4 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Dec. 21

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a program, “Honoring Winter Solstice,” from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with Kathleen Collins. Fee is $40. For more information or to register go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

Jan. 19, 2025

A mini-retreat for caregivers will take place Jan. 19 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City. Caring for others can leave little time to care for you. Learn how to better understand and nourish your emotional and spiritual needs while care giving. A light lunch will be provided. There is no charge to attend but participants should register at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/nourish-retreat-registration by Jan.13. Contact Marianne Agnoli at agnolim@davenportdiocese.org or 563-888-4242 for more information.

Jan. 25, 2025

Davenport/Online — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a Word of God Sunday presentation from 1-3:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room of the Chancery (St. Vincent Center) and on Zoom. St. Ambrose University theology professors Rev. Matthew Coomber and Ella Johnson will explore the theme of Jubilee and how it intersects with the diocesan synodal focus on youth and family engagement. Go to https://tinyurl.com/DDWordofGod for more information or to register.

Jan. 27, 2025

Iowa City — Surviving Divorce: Hope and Healing for the Catholic Family is a 12-session weekly support group. The first meeting will take place today from 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish. For more information contact Stephanie at stephanie@stpatsic.com or 319-337-285, or Judee at judethm@proton.me

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”