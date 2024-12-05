Burlington twins ‘Taste and Seek’ God’s goodness

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Twins Kayla and Taylor Marino developed autoimmune disorders in their teens and had to stop eating gluten and dairy products. The restrictive diet was life changing. Many of their favorite foods were off limits and eating out with family and friends could be stressful. “So many times we walk into a restaurant and can’t eat anything,” Taylor said.

The twins, who are members of Divine Mercy Parish-Burlington/West Burlington, began developing allergen-free versions of their favorite treats. “We baked together and it was kind of our therapy,” Kayla said. They felt it was more of a hobby than a career, so after graduating from Burlington-Notre Dame in 2020, Kayla and Taylor began working toward teaching degrees. They believe God had other plans.

Earlier this year, the sisters opened an allergy-friendly bakery and Catholic/Christian boutique in downtown Burlington. The name of their business, Taste and Seek, draws inspiration from Psalm 34:9: “Taste and see that the Lord is good.”

Their discernment began in earnest about 18 months ago while serving as missionaries for Catholic Youth Summer Camp in Ohio. Out of nowhere, Taylor began to feel strongly about opening a bakery. She wrote about it in her prayer journal. Later, she shared her thoughts via text in a family group chat. “Kayla was like, ‘No way! This is what I’ve got in my journal!’” The twins began praying about it with their older sister, Anna Grace, and decided to go for it.

While many of the details took time to hash out, the twins knew immediately where they wanted to set up shop. Their family owns a multi-business building in downtown Burlington with storefronts on the lower floors and apartments on the upper floors. Their late grandfather, Bob Brueck, lived above a storefront that had been vacant for years and the sisters have tender memories of celebrating his 85th birthday there.

As they made birthday cake in the vacant storefront’s kitchen, their grandfather suggested renting the space and opening a bakery. The twins brushed off the idea at the time but he planted a seed, Taylor said. “The space will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Kayla said. Kayla and Taylor finished their degrees while making plans for the store.

They sell baked goods such as cookies, bars, muffins and cinnamon rolls and allergy-free versions whenever possible so no one feels left out. Kayla and Taylor seek out Catholic and Christian gifts from small vendors to sell in the bakery. This draws out-of-town patrons who are looking for products they can’t find elsewhere, Taylor said. The items and Catholic/Christian messaging throughout the store serve an evangelical purpose as well. “Even those who don’t believe are being exposed,” Kayla said. “It’s been cool to see.”

The twins are grateful to the parish and school communities for supporting the fledgling business. Many parishioners have become regular customers and the school developed a “Taste and Seekers” program based on Psalm 34. Once a month, teachers and staff nominate students they witness living out this Scripture, said Jennifer Baxter, a religion teacher at Notre Dame. At month’s end, teachers and staff vote on one middle schooler and one high schooler. Baxter and fellow religion teacher Maria Roth take the two students to Taste and Seek during the school day for a treat. “The great thing about this is that the students aren’t recognized for their grades, athletic ability or musical talent. They are recognized for their heart,” Baxter said.

Anna Grace co-owns the business with her sisters and offers prayerful support while completing a yearlong mission assignment. Anna Grace “helped us take a leap of faith,” Taylor said.

The twins were not always so engaged in the Catholic faith. “We went to Catholic school and knew a lot about the faith but I remember just going through the motions in high school,” Taylor said. “I didn’t have a personal relationship with Jesus.”

Kayla grew closer to God in the midst of her health issues and that inspired Taylor to do the same. They have felt God’s presence even more over the past 18 months. They regularly pray for customers while baking. “We have a mailbox where people can write prayer requests,” Taylor said. Since cooking takes time, “we might as well pray!”