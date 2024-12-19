Bishop to kick off Jubilee Year

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Bishop Dennis Walsh will open the Jubilee Year on Dec. 29 with opening rites at St. Anthony Parish at 2 p.m. followed by a procession (weather permitting) to Sacred Heart Cathedral where he will celebrate Mass.

The Vatican provided a “Rite of the Opening of the Jubilee Year” that includes the Jubilee Hymn, proclamation from the Gospel of John and reading from Pope Francis’ document announcing the jubilee year, Spes Non Confudit (“Hope Does Not Disappoint”). The opening rite will last around 20 to 30 minutes, said Deacon Frank Agnoli, director of Liturgy for the Diocese of Davenport. The procession, about 0.7 of a mile, begins around 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

“This is not a Eucharistic procession,” Deacon Agnoli said. Participants will have Christmas music to sing along the procession route, which will not include any stops. Anticipated arrival at the cathedral is 3 p.m.

“If the procession is cancelled, we will drive to the cathedral,” Deacon Agnoli said, which means the Mass would begin closer to 2:30 p.m. He encourages the faithful who choose not to walk or who attend Mass only to arrive at the cathedral around 2:30 p.m.

The Mass of the Day (Holy Family) will be followed. “There is a special entrance into the cathedral and a recollection of baptism with a sprinkling rite,” Deacon Agnoli said. While Holy Doors will be opened at St. Peter’s Basilica, other papal basilicas in Rome and a prison, that will not happen in diocesan cathedrals or parishes. “After the Gloria, Mass will be celebrated as usual.” A reception follows Mass. “The celebration is open to everyone,” Deacon Agnoli said. “Please join us.”

View plans, depending on weather, and availability of transportation between the cathedral and St. Anthony’s, at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/liturgy#Jubilee2025.