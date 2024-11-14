Persons, places and things: The piano men

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

National Public Radio’s Morning Edition aired a story earlier this month about two young adult pianists from the Netherlands whose music captivates me. The interview interspersed the brothers’ talking about their passion for the piano with excerpts of their playing, which is fluid, synchronized and calming (at least in my humble opinion).

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, who performed for the Dutch queen when they were children, have also performed with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Budapest Festival Orchestra, and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, among others (https://arthurandlucasjussen. com/en/bio).

NPR was promoting the brothers’ release of their recordings of “a set of what they call ‘tiny diamonds’ — short waltzes and lullabies influenced by, and in some cases rejecting, French Impressionism from the late 19th century and early 20th century.”

The brothers’ gratitude for the piano and each other inspired me as much as their artistry on the instrument. “When you play together, I think the most important thing is that there is no ego that wants to be the biggest ego,” Arthur told his interviewer, A Martinez. The brothers focus on why they play, because “we like it so much,” Arthur said, which prevents them from losing the “sparkle of what music can do and the magic that it has” (https://tinyurl.com/bdeksv9j).

What a refreshing, uplifting message for all of us to hear today, our lives are intertwined. Ego can cause us to lose the sparkle that would otherwise light up the world with love. “In this ‘liquid’ world of ours,” Pope Francis says, “we need to start speaking once more about the heart and thinking about this place where every person, of every class and condition, creates a synthesis, where they encounter the radical source of their strengths, convictions, passions and decisions” (“Dilexit nos,” No. 9, 10-24-24).

The Jussen brothers’ gifts, musical and philosophical, left me reflecting on other great pianists I admire, such as Billy Joel and Elton John (for their musical gifts rather than their lifestyles). My admiration extends to my parish’s music director, Ladonna Czachowski, who demonstrates giftedness on the piano and also demonstrates and conveys compassion for others.

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending a music recital during which I listened to children and adults demonstrating their progress on the piano. Among the pianists were two with autism, my son Colin and another man, Josh. These pianists might not achieve the mastery of the instrument that the Jussen brothers demonstrate, but their love for their music, which transcends their disability, also inspires me.

As a child, I wanted to learn to play the piano, but my mother suggested an accordion instead, signed me up for lessons, and purchased the instrument that remains in its case in a spare bedroom of my home. Maybe piano lessons are in my future … but for the time being, I am reflecting on the piano men (and woman) who have provided lessons for life.

