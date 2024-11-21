Persons, places and things: Love in action

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

We were waiting in the sacristy before Saturday night Mass for our pastor, Father Apo Mpanda, to lead us in prayer. This tradition, which Father brought to Our Lady of the River Parish in LeClaire, is a wonderful way for parishioners with liturgical roles to center ourselves before Mass.

As we waited, I admired a unique necklace with a small cross embedded in a slight piece of wood that adult altar server Mary Swanson was wearing. She smiled and told me the story behind the necklace.

She said a man who struggled for years with addiction had welcomed Christ into his life and in gratitude, began making the necklaces. Each person wearing the necklace was to pass it on to another person who noticed and expressed appreciation for this symbol of Christ. Mary placed the necklace around my neck. The liturgy hadn’t even begun and I, the lector that night, felt blessed.

Another blessing was the presence of Marshall Johnson, an altar server in the sixth grade who inspires us because of his skills and dedication to serving at Mass. He provides reassuring guidance to “rookie” altar servers — from kids to senior citizens. At the end of Mass, whenever a rookie has assisted with Marshall, Father Apo, in a good-natured way, gives credit to the sixth-grader for his guiding role. Mary, one of the “rookies,” appeared confident in her role but said afterwards that she appreciated Marshall’s presence.

“I like making the Mass easier for Father,” Marshall told me. His goal is to help make the Mass a high quality celebration that takes some pressure off the presider and everyone with liturgical roles, he said. I asked him, “What is your favorite aspect of altar serving?” Marshall responded, “I like doing all of it.”

The third special blessing of Mass last Saturday night (Nov. 16) came when Father Apo told us after his homily that he had a surprise. Parishioners Joe and Sue Kleiss were renewing their nuptial vows in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Witnessing the renewal of their steadfast commitment to sacramental marriage filled me with emotion as I imagined the joys, sorrows, challenges and triumphs of their lived experience. Among the witnesses were their daughter and her four young sons, at least three of whom wore sporty neckties, just like Grandpa!

These examples of faith, hope and love in action, caused me to reflect on a Mass and meeting I attended Nov. 15 at the Iowa City Catholic Worker Sycamore House. The diverse gathering had one thing in common: solidarity with and a desire to ensure the safety and wellbeing of refugee children and immigrant families.

The presider at Mass, Father Sakhile Peter, a priest visiting from Africa, emphasized in his homily the two commandments that are the basis for all the others: love God with all your heart, soul and strength and love your neighbor as yourself. God will judge us on how we demonstrate that love.

My favorite Scripture (1 Corinthians, 13:1-13), speaks movingly about how we are to express love. My experiences Friday and Saturday night showed me love in action. Something to think about as I anticipate passing on my cross necklace to the next person who loves Christ.

