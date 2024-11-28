Long Grove Knights help others

For The Catholic Messenger

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Knights of Columbus recently distributed $27,500 raised during the annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Tootsie Roll Drive) and North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing. This year, funds benefited area special needs programs, Coats for Kids, North Scott Food Pantry and hurricane relief.

Since 2009, the Long Grove Knights have donated more than $81,000 from the Tootsie Roll Drives to local special needs programs. This year, with the help of St. Ann parishioners and North Scott special needs students and teachers, the Knights raised $6,535 during the drive.

The group distributed that donation to the North Scott schools’ special needs programs with $2,000 to the high school, $1,500 to the junior high and $1,500 to the elementary schools, in addition to $635.80 to East Iowa Special Olympics and $626.20 to Iowa State Special Olympics. Locations that supported the drive were St. Ann Parish, North Scott Hy-Vee, and Casey’s General Stores in Eldridge and Park View, and North Scott schools.

In October, St. Ann Knights of Columbus also donated $500 from the drive to the Area Education Agency’s Coats for Kids Program to help with distribution of winter coats to kids in need and $500 to the KC Hurricane Relief Fund.

Since 2009, the Knights have donated more than $185,000 to the North Scott Food Pantry through the North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing. This year, the Knights raised $20,000 for the food pantry, the largest donation in the event’s history, the Knights said.

The event’s planner included Matt Costello, Joe Hutson, Jeff Van De Casteele, Jeff Nagle, Darin Wilson and Rick Baughman. Spearheading the event’s meal were Richard Bechert, Wayne Pacha, Jeff Liske, Dan Ferry and John Loussaert. The Knights expressed special recognition to Costello for his persistent effort to secure sponsors for the annual event.