Letters to the Editor – Nov. 7, 2024

Conservation Stewardship Program

To the Editor:

Iowa farmers interested in signing up for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) have until Nov. 22 to submit initial paperwork.

Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), CSP and EQIP provide financial and technical assistance for producers implementing conservation practices while maintaining agricultural production.

Programs like CSP and EQIP help farmers meet their conservation goals while alleviating financial risks and improving soil health.

CSP considers a producer’s entire operation and takes conservation efforts to the next level. Eligible producers must demonstrate they are currently addressing regional resource concerns with approved conservation practices and are willing to implement enhancements, or additional practices, into their operation.

EQIP offers assistance for single practices or projects to help producers address a particular resource concern. EQIP can fund several structural practices, such as terraces, as well.

With both programs, the applying producer will develop a conservation plan with support from local NRCS staff to ensure the implemented practices benefit natural resources and meet the producer’s conservation goals.

Whether farmers are experienced in conservation or trying a new practice, these programs provide an opportunity to make big and small investments for the future.

Enrollment in these programs continues to rise. In 2023, more than 360,000 acres were enrolled in CSP and EQIP combined in Iowa, a 10% increase from 2022.

Farmers interested in applying for either program should contact their local NRCS office (nrcs.usda.gov/contact/find-a-service-center).

Cynthia Farmer, senior policy associate

Center for Rural Affairs

Nevada, Iowa