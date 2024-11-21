Iowa City Catholic Worker prepares to protect immigrants

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — Some 60 adults filled the first floor of the Iowa City Catholic Worker’s Sycamore House Nov. 15 during Mass and a meeting afterwards to address the likelihood of mass deportation operations beginning next year.

Catholics, Protestants, Jews, and people of other faiths or no faith, individuals of mixed status, multiracial families, college students, professionals, laborers and retirees — came together to begin planning for the safety and wellbeing of refugee children and immigrant families. They are responding to President-elect Donald Trump’s call for mass deportation as part of his administration’s response to dealing with an immigration crisis at the border.

A day earlier, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC) issued a statement of pastoral concern in solidarity with immigrants. The letter reads, in part:

“From the founding of our nation, immigrants have been essential to this society’s growth and prosperity. They come to our shores as strangers, drawn by the promises this land offers, and they become Americans. They continue to provide food security, health services, and many other essential skills that support our prosperous nation.”

“… Together, we must speak out on behalf of the ‘huddled masses yearning to breathe free’ and ask our government to provide fair and humane treatment for our beloved immigrant brothers and sisters. It is our hope, and our prayer, that all of us can work together to support a meaningful reform of our current immigration system.”

The Iowa City Catholic Worker has a six-year history of building relationships of trust in the immigrant community to more effectively serve, protect and organize the most vulnerable, its founders say. The two Cath­olic Worker houses in Iowa City are full, with 35 children and adults who are refugees and immigrants, Emily Sinnwell, the Iowa City Catholic Worker’s co-founder, said during the Nov.15 gathering.

Father Sakhile Peter Ndwandwe, visiting from the Diocese of Manzini in Swaziland, Africa, presided at the Mass inside the Sycamore House. The entrance song, “Grains of Wheat,” conveyed a message of unity and solidarity. “For many are we, and broken we’ve come, but we shall become one … we shall be one.”

Father Peter’s homily focused on eschatology (the Four Last Things — death, judgment, heaven and hell), reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (Lk: 17:26-37). While the faithful come together in community, in the Mass, “we will be judged individually,” based on the two commandments that are the basis for all the others: “love God with all your heart and soul and strength and love your neighbor as your­­self,” Father Peter said.

After Mass, Iowa City Cath­olic Worker co-founder David Goodner asked each person in attendance to “share your story … Why are you here today? Why is this issue important to you?”

Many said they care about the immigration issue and want to work in solidarity with immigrants and refugees, their brothers and sisters. “We care about these people and how we can possibly keep them here,” said a woman from Washington, Iowa.

Some health care professionals and teachers said mass deportation would directly affect their patients and students. “I have many dear friends and loved ones who would be impacted,” a retired social worker said.

A woman who helped immigrants in Iowa City earn their high school diplomas said, “They were wonderful people who went on to get jobs and bring their kids into school and they appreciate any opportunity. I feel I need to continue to support that.” “Helping our neighbor in need is a Gospel imperative,” a man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa said.

A law school student described the situation as a “wake-up call for me. I want to be of any help that I can.” A physician and father of three who is Catholic shared his concern about an “inhumane response” to immigration.

Ninoska Campos, an immigrant from Honduras and leader in the faith-based, immigrant-led Escucha Mi Voz advocacy group, talked about how immigrant advocates should respond, including through resistance. “We have to take care of each other,” she said in Spanish, with Sinnwell interpreting.

Goodner shared the history of the Iowa City Catholic Worker and identified ways “we can organize collectively to protect refugee children and keep immigrant families together.” He also spoke of President-elect Trump’s plans to end immigration-related programs and some of the proposed enforcement strategies.

“Enforcement priorities will expand to include all immigrants with final removal orders, serious criminal histories, and possibly even recent arrivals who have been here less than two years,” Goodner said. “Other campaign pledges include: ending birthright citizenship, closing the border, worksite raids, detention camps, and mass deportations of entire families.”

Goodner outlined the Iowa City Catholic Worker community’s plans to respond:

“The best safety plan is to be a part of a democratic, membership-based organization. More members means more power to talk, act, and get it done.” Other measures include:

Reactivating a Rapid Response network in case of raids, detentions and deportations.

Expansion of the Iowa City Catholic Worker’s Legal Aid program to help more immigrant workers with their deportation defense cases.

Forming a cohort of parish core teams to recruit hundreds of new members and identify dozens of new organic leaders.

Host trainings on Know Your Rights, Protective Accompaniment, one-on-one conversations, public speaking, effective meetings, and fundraising.

Coordinate with national partners for a May 1, 2025 Day Without an Immigrant action.

Someone asked what the Catholic Church is going to do to step up to the plate. Goodner said he was encouraged that the bishops issued a statement Nov. 14. “That was very important.”

(Editor’s note: Iowa’s Catholic bishops issued a statement in support of migrants several days after the Iowa City Catholic Worker Mass and meeting.)