Hope in precarious times

By Sam Aitchison

The Church is Alive!

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11). Isn’t this naïve, irrational thinking? When we look around, it doesn’t always feel like there’s hope or a future. Conflict in the Middle East is worsening, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, our national elections leave half the country hopeful and half the country anxious and hurricanes relentlessly batter the East Coast.

Within the Catholic Church in the U.S., we face parish closures becoming the norm, dwindling Mass attendance and fewer young people staying connected to the faith. These are difficult realities and it’s easy to feel disheartened.

I’ve had the opportunity to witness some events that inspired me about the future of our Church and world recently. I attended a national leadership banquet that one of my siblings was part of a few weeks ago. It was deeply inspiring to listen to high school students speak about their commitment to learning, growing and working towards a more just society that upholds everyone’s dignity and worth.

Last week, I spoke at the Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice conference in Washington D.C. where more than 2,000 students from Jesuit Catholic high schools and universities gathered. We spent time reflecting on how our faith informs our civic lives and discussing the importance of uplifting the marginalized in our communities. The energy, passion and shared commitment I saw there was incredible.

Here at Saint Louis University, our campus ministry hosts a vibrant Sunday evening Mass where more than 500 students gather each week. Finding renewal through the Mass with my classmates has been a formative aspect of my college experience.

When news headlines rarely seem hopeful, one philosophy has grounded me: to live in the world but not be of it. This doesn’t mean withdrawing from society or feeling powerless. Instead, it calls us to engage — to roll up our sleeves, tackle complex issues, face hard truths and engage in challenging conversations, especially with those with whom we strongly disagree. Living “in the world but not of it” reminds us that while we are called to work for peace and justice, we won’t achieve perfection in this life. We are fallen sinners who need God’s loving mercy and grace. Our society often believes we can fix everything, but the reality is we cannot. What we can do is offer our minds, hearts and hands to serve, leaving the outcomes to our loving God.

As a young person in the Church, I have a unique perspective, one that allows me to see firsthand the vibrancy of faith among young Catholics. It is a reality that we have a multitude of problems facing our Church and world. However, I truly believe that problems are an opportunity — to get creative, to be bold, to be so loving that people can visibly see Christ through us.

As we approach this Advent season, how might we prepare ourselves for Christ to be reborn in our hearts and world so that all might know they are welcomed here and belong?

(Sam Aitchison is a junior at Saint Louis University. You can reach him at samaitchison6@gmail.com.)