Honoring veterans, praying for peace

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — Deacon Chuck Metzger’s voice quavered as he led students, staff and veterans in prayer during a Veterans Day celebration at Lourdes Catholic School. “As we gather here on this day of remembrance, our hearts are filled with memories of family, friends, comrades, men and women who served under arms in wars fought for freedom,” the Vietnam veteran prayed. “We come to remember those who fell in battle and those who, while they did not die, offered their bodies, hearts and energies fighting for a better world.”

Lourdes Catholic School hosted the celebration Nov. 13, two days after Veterans Day. Principal Katie Selden applauded the veterans in attendance for their courage and dedication. “Today’s program is not only a celebration of our veterans but also a prayer (for) their wellbeing and a prayer for peace in our world,” she said. Cub Scouts from Pack 199 presented the colors while middle school choir members led the gathering in singing the National Anthem.

Two eighth-graders led a Missing Man Table ceremony to honor fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. A red rose, a red ribbon, a slice of lemon, a lighted candle and an inverted glass adorned the table. “Each item on the Missing Man Table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home,” the students explained. “The ceremony symbolizes that they are with us, here in spirit.”

Elementary students marched in place and saluted the audience as they performed a variety of patriotic songs. First-grader Hazel Stanger ran into her parents’ arms after singing with her class. Hazel’s father, Joshua, served in the U.S. Air Force from 2010-21 and welcomed the emotion and sentiment of the Veterans Day event. The students “probably don’t fully understand yet, but I appreciate that the school is trying to teach them about some of the foundations of our country,” he told The Catholic Messenger.

The program ended with Scouts reading the names of veterans in attendance. The crowd erupted in applause as the veterans stood up to be recognized.

Deacon Metzger, who serves Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Bettendorf, told The Catholic Messenger that he appreciates being included in Veterans Day events. Vietnam veterans didn’t receive much recognition upon returning home and he is grateful that the apathy and resentment people felt toward veterans of the 20-year war have faded with time. “Everyone supports us now,” but some of his Air Force comrades never got a chance to experience it. “That’s why I was so emotional.”