Developing intimate friendship with God through prayer

By Mila Grady

For The Catholic Messenger

“Blessed am I among women!” exclaimed Father Andrew Rauenbuehler, as he gazed over the crowd of 140 women attending a morning retreat at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City.

Father Andrew, pastor of St. Mary Parish and Father Troy Richmond, pastor of St. Patrick Parish, both in Iowa City, conveyed passion and humor as they shared with the women their wisdom for developing an intimate relationship with God.

Father Troy defined prayer as “raising our minds and hearts to God. I have now been ordained for 21 years and I don’t know what I would do without my time of prayer. It is the stronghold of my life that I cannot live without.”

It is important to consider the “when, where and how” of praying, he explained. Choose a time when you are alert, schedule this as an appointment with God and carve out a dedicated place to pray in your home. In this space, place a Bible, rosary, statue or images of the saints or photos of deceased family members. “If you need coffee to function and pray, by all means, bring your coffee!”

Father Troy described the four forms of prayer, captured by the acronym ACTS, as adoration, contrition, thanksgiving and supplication. “A lot of times, we start our prayers with the supplication piece and often get the order of prayer backwards. ‘Listen, Lord, your servant is speaking, instead of speak, Lord, your servant is listening.’”

Father Andrew posed the question, “What would my life look like if I truly got in touch with God? How do I let God’s love happen in my life, for my greatest good?” Prayer begins with God’s desire to be with the faithful, as illustrated on the road to Emmaus. “Our walk with Jesus begins with Jesus walking with us. As he walks alongside the disciples, all he wants them to do is to share their hearts with him, openly and honestly, about what they’ve gone through.”

The disciples reciprocate this desire, “Stay with us, Lord,” which led to Father Andrew’s next question: “Do I open my heart to the Lord who is drawing near to me?”

Jesus shone light on the Scriptures as he accompanied his disciples. Lectio Divina, or divine reading of sacred Scripture, can assist people to draw near to the Lord as he speaks to them through his Word. Father Andrew explained the steps of this ancient prayer practice and shared the late Pope Benedict XVI’s assertion that promoting this form of prayer would bring a new spiritual springtime to the Church.

Madison Geis, who participates in OCIA (Order of Christian Initiation of Adults) at St. Patrick Parish, appreciated the opportunity to practice Lectio Divina during the event. “This retreat has helped ignite a passion for my prayer life. I learned that prayer is not about trying to get God to do something. It is about trying to ‘get God.’ The reward for our prayer is not in results but in relationship. It was empowering to be surrounded by so many women who are passionate about Jesus and their prayer lives.”

Alison Dockery-Jackson, also of St. Patrick Parish, appreciated Father Andrew’s imagery regarding the effort that prayer takes. “It is not like a spring wildflower that blooms and quickly fades, but a journey more akin to the formation of the Grand Canyon where the flowing waters of prayer carve out a beautiful, durable landscape that lasts.”

Margaret Marie, from St. Mary Parish in Williamsburg, said, “The day fulfilled my yearning to become more intimate with Jesus. The personal sharing of both Father Troy and Father Andrew about their prayer life, their struggles and means of growing in prayer gave me courage to work toward my personal relationship with Jesus.”

(Mila Grady is a member of St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City.)