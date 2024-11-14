Christ Child of the Quad Cities celebrates Sweet 16

By Kimberly Souba

For The Catholic Messenger

For 16 years, the Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities (CCS-QC) has been serving children and families in the area in the name of the Christ Child. The Catholic lay organization has a two-fold mission: to support literacy in young children and to provide layettes to mothers and newborns. The Catholic identity and spiritual needs of membership have also been a top priority.

CCS-QC first met Sept. 6, 2005 when 12 women came together, their hearts set on a common goal. Their agreement to form a chapter marked the beginning of a beautiful journey.

Bishop Daniel Jenky, then bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois granted permission for the formation of the Quad Cities chapter as an entity under the diocese. CCS-QC received its charter in 2008. It was incorporated in Illinois as a public charity in 2011.

CCS-QC has partnered with area agencies such as the Women’s Choice Center in Bettendorf to provide essential clothing and infant care items to newborns and children in need.

In recent years, CCS-QC has provided funding to the MercyOne Genesis Bereavement Suite for robes and slippers for mothers who experience a miscarriage or who give birth to a stillborn baby. CCS-QC has also provided bereavement books, toiletries, a tiny flannel, knit or crocheted blanket, memory-making resources and a handwritten card offering prayers and condolences.

CCS-QC celebrated its 16th anniversary with an open house Oct. 16 at the LeClaire Civic Center. The theme was “The Christ Child in Art” and featured art projects created by students from Our Lady’s Joy homeschool group.

The chapter continues to evolve and change in response to community needs while remaining committed to loving the Christ Child through its service to children in need regardless of race or creed.