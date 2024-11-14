Page updated Nov. 14, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Nov. 14

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults adoration and confession at Our Lady of Victory Parish. Confessions from 5-7 p.m. and adoration from 7-8 p.m. Dinner at Pancheros at 6 p.m. (then group will join holy hour).

Nov. 17

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Faith on Tap features Father Dane Dickinson at 4 p.m. at Jersey Grill Upper Room. The parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf will speak on the importance of the Advent season and how this season can help people grow in holiness.

Nov. 21

Davenport — The diocesan Catholic Relief Services (CRS) chapter will meet in the third floor conference room of St. Vincent Center (Chancery) at 7 p.m. Bishop Dennis Walsh will speak during the meeting.

Nov. 23

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace will host a chili cook-off and dinner at 6 p.m. Contestants can drop off a single entry between 4-5 p.m. To enter, call the parish office at 563-242-3311 or go to jcpop.org/chili-cook-off. Guest judges include Father Paul Appel, Mayor Scott Madassion and Bishop Dennis Walsh.

Nov. 23-24

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar and bake sale Nov. 23 from 8-11 a.m. and Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon in the church hall.

Dec. 1, 7

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an online program, “Finding God in All Things: An Introduction to the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius,” Dec. 1 and 7 from 3-4 p.m. Participants will attend both programs and meet daily with a spiritual director on the five days in between. Fee is $85. For more information or to register go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

Dec. 6

Grinnell — “No Room at the Inn,” an ecumenical event featuring nativity scenes and angels from churches in the Grinnell area, will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the St. Mary Parish Center. Festivities include music, coffee, cider and cookies. Free will donations will be accepted for the St. Joseph Emergency Family Shelter, MICA and area ministerial associations.

Dec. 7

Buffalo — St. Peter Parish is hosting a cookie walk from 9-11 a.m. Purchase prepackaged, homemade Christmas cookies for $12/box. Santa will greet visitors; bring a camera.

Wheatland — Father Guillermo Trevino will host “Help Through Our Lady of Guadalupe” at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee is $40. For more information or to register go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

Dec. 21

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a program, “Honoring Winter Solstice,” from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with Kathleen Collins. Fee is $40. For more information or to register go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

Jan. 25, 2025

Davenport/Online — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a Word of God Sunday presentation from 1-3:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room of the Chancery (St. Vincent Center) and on Zoom. St. Ambrose University theology professors Rev. Matthew Coomber and Ella Johnson will explore the theme of Jubilee and how it intersects with the diocesan synodal focus on youth and family engagement. Go to https://tinyurl.com/DDWordofGod for more information or to register.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”