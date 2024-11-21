Building bridges in a divided nation / Construyendo puentes en una nación dividida

(Editor’s note: The following op-ed, provided by the Iowa Catholic Conference, appeared in the Oct. 28 Des Moines Register.)

On Oct. 5, a dozen Iowa faith leaders hosted an historic gathering called “Building Bridges and Organized Communities” at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Perry, Iowa. Organized by AMOS (A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy), 120 people, from 44 Iowa communities and 15 Christian denominations from all four corners of Iowa, spent six hours on a Saturday in Perry building relationships in order to create action. We were Catholic, mainline Protestant, and Evangelical; suburban, rural, and urban; conservative, liberal, and moderate; Black, White, Asian, and Latino. Yet, in spite of our differences, we were all Iowans who shared a belief that we could be better in relationship together.

In conversations over the course of our day together, we shared stories of belonging in our towns and cities, listened to one another’s dreams and struggles, and built relationships across historic lines that divide. As we shared our personal stories, we were not surprised to learn that we shared much in common. We heard Iowans struggling to access mental health services and worried over school shootings. We shared our anxieties over the loss of employment and daily economic precariousness. We envisioned shared action to address these issues about which we all care.

We recognized that we are all striving for a common good of participation in a diverse society where everyone flourishes in a manner that transcends any particular differences among us; given our shared humanity and dignity, we have ample reasons to be in intentional relationship with one another.

This is the kind of work AMOS has been doing for almost 30 years, and this is at the heart of what it means for us to be “church”— an organized community of Christ-followers, gathering together around the Word, at the thanksgiving feast at which Jesus offers himself to us, and in mutual support for one another. As Christians, our faith teaches us to be attentive to the other and to love all as neighbors, just as the Good Samaritan demonstrated.

Our families, communities, and churches are struggling, and the state of our divisive politics is incapable of bringing real solutions to help all Iowa families and communities thrive. That is why we need strong congregations and institutions that are willing to cross lines, meet in the middle, love our neighbors, advocate for families, strengthen communities, and work for the common good in our society. Division does not have to prevail among us. The historic AMOS gathering in Perry on October 5, 2024, was the beginning of what we might accomplish together. As statewide faith leaders, we are committed to accompanying our people and leading the way in building bridges among us.

Bishop Amy Current, Southeastern Iowa Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

The Rt. Rev. Betsey Monnot, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa

Bishop William Joensen, Roman Catholic Diocese of Des Moines

Rev. Joshua Patty, Regional Minister & President, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the Upper Midwest

Archbishop Thomas Zinkula,

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dubuque

Construyendo puentes en una nación dividida

(Nota del editor: el siguiente artículo de opinión, proporcionado por la Conferencia Católica de Iowa, apareció en el Registro de Des Moines del 28 de octubre.)

El 5 de octubre, una docena de líderes religiosos de Iowa organizaron una reunión histórica conocida como “Construyendo Puentes y Comunidades Organizadas” en la escuela católica de San Patricio, en Perry, Iowa. Organizada por AMOS (A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy), 120 personas, procedentes de 44 comunidades de Iowa y 15 denominaciones cristianas de los cuatro rincones de Iowa, pasaron seis horas un sábado en Perry construyendo relaciones para crear acción. Fuimos católicos, protestantes tradicionales y evangélicos; suburbanos, rural y urbano; conservador, liberal y moderado; negros, blancos, asiáticos y latinos. Sin embargo, a pesar de nuestras diferencias, todos éramos de Iowa que compartíamos la creencia de que podríamos mejorar nuestras relaciones juntos.

En las conversaciones que mantuvimos a lo largo del día, compartimos historias de pertenencia a nuestros pueblos y ciudades, escuchamos los sueños y las luchas de unos y otros, y establecimos relaciones más allá de las líneas históricas que dividen. Al compartir nuestras historias personales, no nos sorprendió saber que teníamos mucho en común. Escuchamos a los habitantes de Iowa que luchan por acceder a los servicios de salud mental y están preocupados por los tiroteos en las escuelas. Compartimos nuestras angustias por las pérdidas de empleo y la precariedad económica diaria. Imaginamos una acción común para afrontar estos temas que a todos nos preocupan.

Reconocimos que todos nos esforzamos por alcanzar el bien común de participar en una sociedad diversa en la que todos prosperan de un modo que trasciende cualquier diferencia particular entre nosotros; dada nuestra humanidad y dignidad compartidas, tenemos amplias razones para mantener una relación entre nosotros.

Este es el tipo de trabajo que AMOS ha estado haciendo durante casi 30 años, y esto está en el corazón de lo que significa para nosotros ser “iglesia” — una comunidad organizada de seguidores de Cristo, reunidos en torno a la Palabra, en la fiesta de acción de gracias en la que Jesús se ofrece a nosotros, y en apoyo mutuo de unos a otros. Como cristianos, nuestra fe nos enseña a estar atentos al otro y a amar a todos como al prójimo, tal como lo demostró el Buen Samaritano.

Nuestras familias, comunidades e iglesias están luchando, y el estado de nuestra política divisiva es incapaz de aportar soluciones reales para ayudar a todas las familias y comunidades de Iowa a prosperar. Por eso necesitamos congregaciones e instituciones fuertes que estén dispuestas a cruzar líneas, encontrarse en el medio, amar a nuestros vecinos, abogar por las familias, fortalecer las comunidades y trabajar por el bien común en nuestra sociedad. La división no tiene por qué prevalecer entre nosotros. La histórica reunión de AMOS en Perry el 5 de octubre de 2024 fue el comienzo de lo que podríamos lograr juntos. Como líderes religiosos de todo el estado, nos comprometemos a acompañar a nuestra gente y a liderar el camino en la construcción de puentes entre nosotros.

La Obispo Amy Current, Sínodo del Sureste de Iowa, Iglesia Evangélica Luterana en América (ELCA)

Reveranda Betsey Monnot. Obispo, Diócesis Episcopal de Iowa

El Obispo William Joensen, Diócesis Católica Romana de Des Moines

Rev. Joshua Patty, Ministro Regional y Presidente, Iglesia Cristiana (Discípulos de Cristo) en el Medio Oeste Superior

El Arzobispo Thomas Zinkula, Archidiócesis católica romana de Dubuque