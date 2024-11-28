Boxes full of blessings

The Catholic Messenger

Members of St. Mary Parish-Albia, St. Patrick Parish-Georgetown and St. Peter Parish-Lovilia filled 45 Operation Christmas Child boxes earlier this month. Father Isaac Essel, pastor of the three parishes, blessed the boxes before Steve Wynn and Bob Tangie of the Albia parish delivered them to a drop-off site in Ottumwa. Father Essel, a priest from Cape Coast, Ghana, said one of his former parishes was an Operation Christmas Child beneficiary.