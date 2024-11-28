Boxes full of blessings

Facebooktwittermail
Contributed
Father Isaac Essel blesses Operation Christmas Child boxes at St. Mary Catholic Church in Albia earlier this month.

The Catholic Messenger
Members of St. Mary Parish-Albia, St. Patrick Parish-Georgetown and St. Peter Parish-Lovilia filled 45 Operation Christmas Child boxes earlier this month. Father Isaac Essel, pastor of the three parishes, blessed the boxes before Steve Wynn and Bob Tangie of the Albia parish delivered them to a drop-off site in Ottumwa. Father Essel, a priest from Cape Coast, Ghana, said one of his former parishes was an Operation Christmas Child beneficiary.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *