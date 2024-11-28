Advent Calendar 2024/ 2024 Calendario de Adviento Advent Calendar 2024 PDF: Advent Calendar 2024 JPEG: Advent Calendar 2024 2024 Calendario de Adviento PDF: Calendario de Adviento JPG: Calendario de Adviento Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today! More from the Catholic MessengerShortchanging Iowa’s kidsLove multiplies for Catholic couple adopting tripletsIowa bishops oppose death penalty Posted on Nov 28, 2024Nov 26, 2024