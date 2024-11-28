A journey of hope/Un viaje de esperanza

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In the movie, The Postman, Kevin Costner plays the title character. The USA has come through a terrible war, and communities are isolated, scared and terrorized by a private army. Costner’s character comes across the uniform of a postal worker and their mail bag. He begins delivering mail, pretending to be the representative of a new government. By delivering mail, he reconnects people… he brings hope… a hope that eventually takes flesh: both in the person of his daughter (named Hope!) and in a re-formed United States. Through the journey, he became who he said he was: The Postman.

Hope. The Postman’s journey wasn’t easy. When he took up the mailbag, he didn’t know what the future would hold. As he passed the mantle on to others, in a growing postal service, they didn’t know either. They were even willing to die in order to bring hope to the people.

Hope. That’s what the Advent journey is all about. We hear on the First Sunday of the hope that is held out for us at the end of time, no matter what happens between now and then. Over the next two Sundays we hear from the Herald of Hope, John the Baptist, joyfully announcing that God is doing something new; proclaiming the good news of the in-breaking of God’s Reign of Mercy, of salvation. As we end the season, we hear of the hope that carried Mary to Elizabeth, and fortified both women for what was to come.

Hope. At the end of this Advent, on Christmas Eve, Pope Francis will inaugurate Jubilee 2025 by opening the Holy Doors at St. Peter’s Basilica. In this Holy Year, the pope is calling us to be “Pilgrims of Hope.” I will celebrate the opening of the Jubilee Year on Dec. 29, the Feast of the Holy Family, with a special liturgy. Information has been sent to the parishes; please do join me if you are able.

Now, it is easy to despair, to say nothing we do makes a difference. Maybe some of you who are reading this feel that way after the election. Or maybe it is the cries of peoples torn apart by wars or burdened by poverty, or the sound of creation groaning in agony, that makes us want to cover our ears and look away.

It is tempting to do so, to give up, to lose hope. At least, if we don’t really understand what hope is. Hope isn’t a guarantee that all will turn out like we want; it isn’t a dreamy optimism or a looking at the world through rose-colored glasses.

Hope is rooted in faith; it means looking at the world as it is and, trusting that we aren’t alone, taking the next step on the pilgrimage into the future.

Hope is rooted in love; it means imagining the future God wants for all of creation, and then — empowered by the Spirit, strengthened by the sacraments, upheld by one another — living into that vision, the promised Reign of God.

It was hope that helped me say “yes” when I was called to be your new bishop. It is hope that upholds me as I live out this ministry with and for you. We make this journey together: hope does not disappoint.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Un viaje de esperanza



Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

En la película El Cartero, Kevin Costner interpreta al personaje principal. Estados Unidos ha atravesado una guerra terrible y las comunidades están aisladas, asustadas y aterrorizadas por un ejército privado. El personaje de Costner se encuentra vestido con el uniforme de un trabajador postal y su bolsa de correo. Comienza a repartir el correo, pretendiendo ser el representante de un nuevo gobierno. Al repartir el correo, vuelve a conectar a las personas… trae esperanza… una esperanza que finalmente se hace carne: tanto en la persona de su hija (¡llamada Esperanza!) como en unos Estados Unidos reformados. A lo largo del viaje, se convirtió en quien dijo ser: El Cartero.

Esperanza. El viaje del Cartero no fue fácil. Cuando tomó la bolsa de correo, no sabía qué le depararía el futuro. Cuando pasó el manto a otros, en un servicio postal en crecimiento, ellos tampoco lo sabían. Incluso estaban dispuestos a morir para llevar esperanza a la gente.

Esperanza. De eso se trata el camino del Adviento. El primer domingo escuchamos acerca de la esperanza que se nos presenta al final de los tiempos, sin importar lo que suceda entre ahora y entonces. Durante los dos domingos siguientes escuchamos al heraldo de la esperanza, Juan el Bautista, anunciando con alegría que Dios está haciendo algo nuevo; proclamando la buena noticia de la irrupción del Reino de la Misericordia de Dios, de la salvación. Al finalizar el Tiempo de Adviento, escuchamos acerca de la esperanza que llevó a María a Isabel y fortaleció a ambas mujeres para lo que estaba por venir.

Esperanza. Al final de este Adviento, en la víspera de Navidad, el Papa Francisco inaugurará el Jubileo 2025 abriendo las Puertas Santas en la Basílica de San Pedro. En este Año Santo, el Papa nos llama a ser “peregrinos de la esperanza”. Celebraré la apertura del Año Jubilar el día 29, la fiesta de la Sagrada Familia, con una liturgia especial. Se ha enviado información a las parroquias; por favor, únanse a mí si pueden.

Ahora bien, es fácil desesperarse, decir que nada de lo que hagamos cambiará la situación. Tal vez algunos de ustedes que están leyendo esto se sientan así después de las elecciones. O tal vez sean los gritos de los pueblos desgarrados por las guerras o agobiados por la pobreza, o el sonido de la creación gimiendo en agonía, lo que nos hace querer taparnos los oídos y mirar hacia otro lado.

Es tentador hacerlo, darse por vencido, perder la esperanza. Al menos, si no entendemos realmente qué es la esperanza. La esperanza no es una garantía de que todo saldrá como queremos; no es un optimismo soñador ni una mirada al mundo a través de lentes color de rosa.

La esperanza tiene sus raíces en la fe; significa mirar el mundo como es y, confiando en que no estamos solos, dar el siguiente paso en la peregrinación hacia el futuro.

La esperanza tiene sus raíces en el amor; significa imaginar el futuro que Dios quiere para toda la creación y luego, fortalecidos por el Espíritu, fortalecidos por los Sacramentos y apoyados unos por otros, vivir esa visión, el Reino prometido de Dios.

La esperanza me ayudó a decir “sí” cuando me llamaron a ser su nuevo obispo. La esperanza es lo que me sostiene mientras vivo este ministerio con ustedes y para ustedes. Hacemos este viaje juntos: la esperanza no decepciona.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport