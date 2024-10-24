Williamsburg parish receives OCP grant

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

WILLIAMSBURG — The St. Mary Parish community includes a diverse group of Catholics, including Filipino immigrants and seasonal workers. Music is a great way to help everyone feel welcome, said parish secretary Terri Eilers.

OCP (Oregon Catholic Press) recently awarded St. Mary Parish a $3,000 Parish Grant to replace outdated hymnals.

The parish has been saving and planning for accessibility upgrades, leaving little room in the budget for new hymnals, Eilers said. Choir director Steve Manning learned about the grant through OCP promotional materials earlier this year. The parish “didn’t expect to get it, but it was well worth trying,” Eilers said.

OCP Parish Grants Program provides direct financial assistance to parishes seeking to enhance the worship experience of their communities, according to its website. OCP, a not-for-profit publisher of liturgical music and worship resources, does not require grant recipients to purchase OCP products.

The parish applied for $10,000, the approximate cost of a new set of hymnals. Although St. Mary’s did not receive the full amount, the community is grateful to be among 129 recipients this year. The parish is discerning how to put the grant money to use, Eilers said.