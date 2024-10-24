Project Renewal: renewing lives and a neighborhood for 50 years

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

From a distance, the view of two church steeples just a few blocks apart in a financially challenged neighborhood in Davenport made an impression on Sister Concetta Bendicente of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. She wondered, “What really is the presence of the church in that neighborhood?” the late Msgr. Marvin Mottet recalled (“How to Change the World Two Feet at a Time: Lessons from the Life of Fr. Marvin Mottet”).

Sister Concetta, who came to Davenport from Chicago to serve on Msgr. Mottet’s diocesan Social Action team, explored the neighborhood on foot. She discovered children crying because their dad was dying, and an older woman living in a dilapidated house with a leaking roof. She reached out to each one, which led to more discoveries of unmet needs and her resolve to do something about it.

Her mission to provide the Church’s affirming presence in the neighborhood led to the founding 50 years ago of Project Renewal in a small, worn-out brick house on W. 5th Street. She and other sisters lived among the people they served. On Nov. 1, their successors will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Project Renewal, which remains committed to renewing lives in the neighborhood and expanding its presence in a new youth center across the street.

The celebration serves as a reunion and an open house from 4-6 p.m. at 513 Warren St. featuring the new youth center that creates more enrichment opportunities for youths

in grades K-12. In addition, attendees can enjoy re­fresh­ments and meet staff, volunteers and some of the 60 youths participating at Project Renewal, says Ann Schwickerath, executive director for 31 years.

Tender loving care

Fifty years ago, when fewer social services existed, the sisters focused on responding to the unmet needs of neighbors of all ages, Ann said. When she arrived as a college student volunteer, Project Renewal functioned largely as a youth drop-off site. The non-profit organization has evolved to focus on nurturing youths through high school, college and their future, providing opportunities to socialize, build friendships, exercise, receive academic support and have fun while exploring their own interests and the community. “None of this would be possible without community support,” she added.

On a recent Wednesday after school, the “Treat House” (Project Renewal’s nickname because treats are a big deal here), kids were in motion, getting help with homework, playing video games, grabbing a snack, trying out musical instruments. In the midst of the busyness, Ann hugged a teary-eyed first-grader, disappointed with herself because she did not do well on a reading test. “You can cry if you want,” Ann said with a soothing voice.

St. Ambrose University students, a retired educator and other volunteers focused on other kids. “My day was fine, how was yours?” St. Ambrose University senior Grace Bickle asked a third-grader named Josh. Grace began volunteering at Project Renewal a couple of years ago. “I fell in love with it … being able to make a difference and being there for (the kids).”

A third-grader named Braelynn loves the staff and volunteers because she says they are smart, kind and helpful. “This is the best Treat House, the best after-school program that ever existed,” gushes Braelynn, a Project Renewal participant since kindergarten.

Guest speaker Daisy Moran arrived to give a presentation on Latina history, so the volunteers invited the kids to sit down to listen. Daisy began with questions: “How many of you are feeling good?” Kids raised their hands. “How many are so-so?” Other kids raised their hands. “How many need a hug?” One little boy left the couch to receive a warm hug from Daisy. TLC is a main ingredient at Project Renewal.

Like a second home

Conner Beyer, a 2024 St. Ambrose graduate, transitioned from Project Renewal volunteer to the full-time program director this year. “I see them (the kids) as my younger self. I want them to aspire to be great,” he said. “It’s the most rewarding thing ever,” he added, reflecting on an experience he had with a kindergartner who didn’t know her ABCs when she arrived at Project Renewal. “We worked for a whole year together, every day. On the last day of school, she came up to me and said, ‘Conner, Conner,’ and rattled off her ABCs. It was great. I really helped this child.”

Lorena Steinke, Project Renewal’s full-time program manager, steps out of the kitchen to talk about her passion for the organization, which she grew to love as a kid. Cousins from Mexico who moved in with Lorena’s family introduced her to Project Renewal. “I felt very at home. This was like a second home for me, a safe spot.”

Project Renewal also introduced her to activities and educational opportunities she didn’t know existed, for which she is grateful. After high school, she worked, attended Scott Community College and got married. She remained in touch with Ann, who told her that Project Renewal was expanding and adding two full-time paid positions. Lorena applied.

“My motto is: Always be appreciative of what I’ve been given and to give that back,” Lorena said. Returning to Project Renewal in her new role “is very appealing to my inner-child. I like seeing smiles on the kids’ faces when they come and ask me for advice,” she added.

“If it wasn’t for Project Renewal, I can honesty tell you I probably wouldn’t be where I am now. I would be pregnant, barefoot and living off welfare,” said Janee Jackson-Doering, a college graduate and Youth Services Consultant at the State Library of Iowa. She grew up as the eldest of seven kids in a single-parent family and was responsible for helping care for her siblings. “I started attending Project Renewal as a kid … in the early to mid-1990s.” She lived across the street from Sister Concetta Park and one day walked to the park, extended her hand to Ann and said, “Hi, my name is Janee.” Ann returned the greeting as she shook Janee’s hand.

Giving back

Project Renewal “really taught me about volunteering and giving back — whether it was doing Earth Day cleanups with Ann and Carl (Project Renewal’s longtime “IT guy”) or sorting craft supplies and making sure games were put away and things were nice and neat for the kids.” Ann and Carl “set an example, and the volunteers, just by their presence,” Janee said. Many of the summertime counselors (volunteers) were college students, studying different majors, which impressed Janee. “You bonded with the counselors and you bonded with Ann and Carl.”

At age 15, as the victim of sexual abuse, she thought she might be pregnant. “I told Carl and he told Ann, who told the police.” Ann and Carl, whom Janee calls Mom and Dad, “and this program probably saved my life.” Ann and Carl cheered her on as she participated in speech and debate. “They were there for me when I was applying for college and then for my master’s degree.” She travels from Des Moines to help Project Renewal as needed “because this program means so much to me.”

Janee looks forward to attending the Nov. 1 open house with her husband, David. “To see that house across the street torn down and turned into something beautiful that will help the community is a testament to Project Renewal’s work,” Janee said.

“We are all family,” Ann said, “We are a Treat House family.” The family has been growing, with more youths from the neighborhood participating in programs and continuing through high school, thus the need for more space for enrichment activities. Project Renewal’s board of directors approved the purchase of a neglected apartment house where drug dealing, guns, trafficking and other negative activities took place, hoping to transform it into a positive space. The building’s deteriorating condition prevented renovation; new construction was necessary, Ann said.

Leveling the playing field

The new youth center will offer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and health and wellness activities, recreation area and two upstairs apartments for staff. It is the fourth property Project Renewal now owns. “Every property Project Renewal has acquired had been condemned, abandoned or a danger for our neighborhood,” Ann said. “We haven’t built a kingdom but we’ve renewed the properties to a useful, meaningful space.” After all, “Project Renewal is a perfect name for our organization.”

Supporters have developed a $2.5 million-dollar capital campaign to continue and expand Project Renewal opportunities for youth and have secured $1.6 million. Additional support from the community would be appreciated (projectrenewal.net).

“Sometimes it’s hard to say who benefits more, the families or the volunteers,” said Alan Weintraut, a longtime friend of Ann’s who teaches journalism on the East Coast. He introduced Ann to Project Renewal when both were college students and he served as the summer program director and then as a board member. “There’s an equal exchange of compassion, grace and dignity between the people providing service and the people they serve.”

During his time at Project Renewal, “Our mindset was that it’s best to live among the people we serve so that we get to know them. If they see us as neighbors, we’re more readily able to understand where they’re coming from, which provides a quicker sense of the need for aid, whether it’s tutoring or yardwork, anything a good neighbor would do.” Economic disparity is at the root of all inequalities, Weintraut added. “Project Renewal tries to level the playing field.”