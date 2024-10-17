One Among Us Justice Award recipient

The Pacem in Terris Award Committee has chosen Barb Arland-Fye, editor of The Catholic Messenger, to receive the One Among Us Justice Award, first presented in 2017 to recognize local peace-fostering efforts.

Arland-Fye will receive the award Dec. 3 at St. Ambrose University in Davenport during the ceremony honoring Chad Pregracke with the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award for his outstanding work caring for Creation on America’s rivers.

“Barb is a nationally recognized, award-winning journalist who has served as editor of The Catholic Messenger for 22 years and during that time has covered many Pacem in Terris Award ceremonies. She has interviewed many award recipients, including on the trip she made with Bishop Thomas Zinkula to deliver the award to His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama,” said Deacon Kent Ferris, diocesan director of Social Action. The Davenport Diocese oversees the awards.

This year is the first time the Pacem in Terris Award will recognize “the importance of environmental justice and our responsibility to care for our common home, Deacon Ferris said. “We salute Barb’s contribution to covering Care for Creation within our diocese, including the ongoing efforts of the diocesan Laudato Si’ Action Plan.”