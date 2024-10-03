On the journey together

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editorial

Bishop Dennis Walsh shared a personal story of vulnerability in closing remarks after his ordination and installation as 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, which provides guidance for our journey with our new shepherd. Saying “yes” to God requires us to leave our comfort zone and to trust in God’s will for us.

This is the story Bishop Walsh told, from the ambo at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Sept. 27:

“When I was in the seminary, we were evaluated every year. I remember one evaluation where one of the formators said of me that ‘Dennis prefers to live in the backyard of life.’ When that was relayed to me, I was very angry. I didn’t know what it meant at the time, but it sounded bad. Over subsequent years, I have come to own that as a true statement. I have never wanted attention or recognition. And life in the backyard was far more tranquil and peaceful. I enjoyed the solitude.”

“As I have become a pastor of parishes and accepted more and more responsibilities, I have been forced more and more into the front yard of life, however, the backyard has always been accessible. Today, however, feels much different. It feels as though I have been forever tossed into the front yard, and they locked the gate behind me.” He seasoned his comments with humility, humor and hope borne of faith.

Over 32 years of priesthood committed to doing God’s will, Bishop Walsh has and continues to occupy the front yard of life willingly and with gratitude for the ministry with which God has entrusted him. As baptized Catholics, we can do no less in responding to God’s call in our lives. The Catechism of the Catholic Church tells us that through our baptism, we no longer belong to ourselves but to Christ. We are “called to be subject to others, to serve them in the communion of the Church, and to ‘obey and submit to the Church leaders, holding them in respect and affection.’” We are to “participate in the apostolic and missionary activity of the People of God” (CCC, #1269-21270).

Just days before his ordination, Bishop Walsh attended what is known affectionately as “Baby Bishops’ School.” During Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the choir sang a hymn in English that Bishop Walsh said he has heard so often “the words simply roll past me.” Except during this Mass. The “words of the chorus resounded so clearly within me — ‘I will go Lord, if You lead me. I will hold Your people in my heart.’ It is about surrendering oneself to God’s will — about placing ourselves in God’s hands,” Bishop Walsh told the gathering.

His episcopal motto, “In Manus Tuas Domine” (“Into Your Hands, Lord”), echoes the hymn’s lyrics, a reminder of self-surrender and trust in God. On this journey with our new bishop, he desires to get to know us, to understand what gives our hearts joy, and what saddens them. As we come to know each other, “we can come to know Christ himself and grow in holiness,” Bishop Walsh said. “As the Church of Davenport and I grow together in holiness, I pray that you will teach me to be a good bishop — just as the Church of Toledo has taught me to be a good pastor.”

His predecessor, Archbishop Thomas Zinkula, said the faithful of the Davenport Diocese taught him how to be a bishop during his six years with us. How do we do that? We “teach” through our lived experiences as Catholics making our way in a world that tempts us with the ephemeral: success in career, family, school, politics and sports. We teach by committing to participation in the community of faith, in partaking of the sacraments, in service to one another, in prayer, reading Scripture and applying the Gospel as a template for our daily lives. We teach by trusting God’s will for us, praying to the Holy Spirit for guidance. We teach by learning from a new bishop who left his comfort zone to lead us from the front yard of life.

Barb Arland-Fye, Editor

