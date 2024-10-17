New Messenger podcast focuses on Hispanic Heritage Month

The Catholic Messenger

Hispanic Heritage Month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society. In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Manny Toquinto of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport shares his insights on faith, culture and community.

Manny immigrated to the United States from Mexico with his wife and children 12 years ago after accepting a job offer in the Quad Cities. The family was hesitant about moving 1,200 miles from home, but they found “an amazing community in the Quad Cities, great people, a really deep-in-faith community and church,” Manny said.

Manny’s two oldest children were born in Mexico and have experienced life in both countries. The youngest, now 8, is more familiar with U.S. customs and traditions. “We’ve been trying to keep those (Mexican) roots with my family… so they can continue our culture, but especially our faith.” Many of Mexico’s biggest cultural traditions have roots in the Catholic faith, including pinatas, Toquinto said.

Sometimes the learning goes both ways. Manny is fluent in English and Spanish, and prefers to pray in Spanish. It’s the opposite for his youngest daughter. Manny has been learning to pray Catholic prayers in English so he can pray alongside her.

Manny also spoke about the multicultural community at his parish. He and many other Hispanic Catholics from the former St. Mary Parish in Davenport joined St. Anthony’s when the parishes merged in 2020. He appreciates the ways in which the two communities have united and embraced each other’s traditions. “It’s not about Hispanics and Anglos. It’s about the Catholic family,” he believes.

