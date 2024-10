Deacon Ferris recognized Catholic Messenger reporter Lindsay Steele for covering CRS Rice Bowl over the past 10 years. ‘’We’ve got good friends at The Catholic Messenger,” he said. “Lindsay has done a remarkable job at seeking out those who’ve received Rice Bowl funds and interviewing them for the purpose of giving people the full story of the ways we’re using Rice Bowl monies to address hunger in our diocese.” Steele, diocesan reporter since 2014, will receive a plaque for her efforts.