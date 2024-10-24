Letters to the Editor – Oct. 24, 2024

Concerns about priestly ministry

To the Editor:

This summer a Jesuit America Media podcast reported that 24% of the active priests in the U.S. are foreign-worker priests brought in from beyond the U.S. to serve temporary assignments as priests in U.S. dioceses. In that same podcast, America Media reported that of the 77 active priests in the Diocese of Des Moines 35 (45%) are foreign-worker priests. Those recruited should be welcomed and gratefully recognized for the priestly ministry they provide for they do so at significant personal sacrifice. The American Catholic Church needs priests, including foreign-worker priests, to offer ministry to help meet the lack of American priestly ministry.

Does the employment of foreign-worker priests serve to meet a temporary need for native priestly ministry or does this solution further this lack? Might it be better to turn within for a solution?

Permanent deacons and lay male and female pastoral ministers could serve in ministerial roles once filled by priests. In some cases, Sunday service would be a word and Communion service in the absence of a priest and, unfortunately, absent the sacrifice of the Mass.

Perhaps this absence might awaken more American men to answer the call to priestly ministry. It might also lead to productive consideration of ministry roles for married men and single and married laypersons.

Clearly, in our diocese the vocation response of married men to serve as deacons is far greater than the response of single men to serve as celibate priests. Perhaps the depth of the priestly vocation crisis is part of our own making, given that we refuse to receive into ministry those sent by the Spirit because of their marital status or perhaps even their sex.

Father John Spiegel

Montrose