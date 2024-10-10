Genesis Health System renamed MercyOne Genesis

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

MercyOne Genesis announced Oct. 3 the rebranding of Davenport-based Genesis Health System, the latest step in the integration process. Officials hope the combined name will help to preserve the 155-year legacy of the health system in the Quad Cities.

MercyOne officials revealed the new name and logo at a press conference. “Today is an important milestone in our integration of Genesis with MercyOne,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. Davenport-based Genesis Health System and Michigan-based MercyOne signed a letter of intent (LOI) two years ago to develop a strategic partnership. Genesis officially joined MercyOne, an Iowa-based system of health services, March 1, 2023.

The green MercyOne logo with a cross, signifying a heritage grounded in faith, replaces the blue Genesis logo and starburst. MercyOne and Genesis have shared beginnings, both founded by the Sisters of Mercy. “This integration shares a very special legacy,” Ritz said. “The Genesis West (Davenport) Campus is the site where the Sisters of Mercy established the first Iowa hospital in 1869. One could say this is a reunion of missions.”

All Genesis hospitals and care sites will adopt the new MercyOne Genesis name, including those in Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton, DeWitt, Durant, Eldridge and LeClaire. New exterior and interior signage are being installed at more than 150 MercyOne Genesis locations over the next several months, weather permitting, and into 2025. The MercyOne Genesis name and logo also appear in advertising, stationery, forms, social media and websites.

MercyOne is the largest system of health services in Iowa and surrounding regions, with nearly 23,000 colleagues and more than 2,000 physicians and clinicians.