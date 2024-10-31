Extending hospitality: imagining yourself as guest

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

Events Coordinator Cheryl Schropp imagines herself as a guest when she prepares for a diocesan event scheduled at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City where she has worked and volunteered for years.

“I go in the door and pretend I’m new here. Will I feel welcome? Will it make me feel good?” For the most recent event, the 50+ Wedding Anniversary Mass and reception on Oct. 20, “I wanted people to feel appreciated for their commitment to the sacrament. Their commitment is a celebration,” she said, which inspired the gold and white accents on the tables, including white crosses; the exquisite white, tiered anniversary cake; red roses in vases; and a mannequin displaying a handmade wedding gown.

“I like to pray about the people who are attending,” Schropp said. She also thanks God for Tim Schwager, the parish’s building and grounds manager, and other staff and volunteers who work with her to convey hospitality to guests at St. Patrick Parish, a frequent gathering place because of its central location in the Davenport Diocese.

Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, the diocese’s mother church, also hosts numerous diocesan events and maintains a commitment to hospitality. “We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel welcome,” says Laurie Bribriesco, the cathedral’s Grand Hall manager.

Hospitality is among the building blocks in the Davenport Diocese’s three-year synodal journey, the first of which emphasized welcoming and belonging. Diocesan Marriage and Family Life Coordinator Marianne Agnoli collaborates with St. Patrick and Sacred Heart parishes on many diocesan events. “They graciously open their facilities to numerous diocesan events throughout the year and consistently demonstrate a commitment to making their guests feel welcome.”

Conveying a welcoming attitude includes attention to practical behind-the-scenes details and logistics, such as committee assignments, multimedia needs, food and beverages, decorating, setup, teardown and cleanup. “As events coordinator, I try to recruit people to assist as needed for events,” Schropp said. “Some ministries have very involved members who step forward.”

“The hospitality committee for the 50th anniversary event was specific to this event. Marianne suggested we ask parish sponsor couples to assist on the committee — three out of the 10 couples were available; the rest were busy,” Schropp said. “I then asked for volunteers in the weekly bulletin — and got three more.” She asked a couple of women who lead the funeral lunch ministry because “they know their way around the kitchen.” Schropp also recruited a couple of parish council members and staff members. Deacon Angel Hernandez assisted at Mass, and he and his wife, Lourdes, volunteered as a sponsor couple. Some Evangelization and Stewardship Commission members also volunteered.

Parishioners are busy, so it can be challenging to recruit volunteers. “There’s lots of stuff going on out there for people ‘to do’ and people don’t always like to commit. If they have a personal connection to the event or it’s something they value, it is easier.” She appreciates the support of the pastor, Father Troy Richmond, as well.

Schropp approaches planning for each event with her trademark “Life is Peachy” attitude. “Scheduling events at St. Pat’s for the parish, diocese, community is my job. Making sure rooms and other things are available and needs are met and things run smoothly. I love parties, gatherings, St. Pat’s, the staff and my service to the Lord,” she says.

Bribriesco said Sacred Heart Cathedral staff and volunteers “think of the cathedral from two different perspectives: as our home parish and then as ‘the Cathedral.’” Hospitality is essential to each perspective, whether for a diocesan or a parish gathering.

“For the diocese, our approach is sometimes from two different directions: liturgical for things in the cathedral and social for things in the Grand Hall. My area is the hall,” Bribriesco said. “I will get a call (usually from Colleen Darland, the diocese’s logistics coordinator, or Marianne Agnoli) that they have an event they want to hold at the cathedral. They will tell me what they need.”

Sometimes, for an event such as the recent Deacon Convocation, “our involvement is just setting things up, opening and locking the building,” Bribriesco said. For other events, such as Bishop Dennis Walsh’s ordination and installation Sept. 27 or sponsor couple training, “We work with the diocese both on set up and during the event.”

Along with the staff and pastor, Father Thom Hennen, “we have groups of people who are more than happy to step in and help in any way they can,” Bribriesco said. “We all share a desire to make everyone attending feel like the cathedral is their home, too.”

“We all enjoy welcoming people to the cathedral and showing off our Grand Hall and making everyone feel welcome. From Jeri who ‘sets up and cleans up,’ to our hospitality volunteers, to kitchen help, our hope is that everyone feels welcome!”