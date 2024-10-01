Dr. Nancy Thompson – Sept. 20, 2024

Dr. Nancy Thompson, a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and tireless advocate for her faith and community, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024; leaving behind a lasting legacy of love, compassion, and service. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 AM, Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Iowa City with Father Andrew Rauenbuehler celebrating. Visitation was held from 4-6 PM, Thursday, Sept. 26, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with a rosary recited at 4. Inurnment took place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous. A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.