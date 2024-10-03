Connection from the Bronx to Delphos

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

LANDECK, Ohio — Sister Immacolata Scarogni and Bishop Dennis Walsh came to know each other well when both served in the South Bronx in New York at a parish of faith-filled Catholics living in an impoverished neighborhood. “I was teaching first grade and Father (Walsh) came as an associate. He was a member of the Redemptorists. It was a pretty tough area, with a lot of poverty, drugs and violence,” said Sister Immac­olata, a member of the Sisters of Christian Charity.

Both arrived at Immaculate Conception Parish around 1994. “Great school, great parish. The kids thrived in the school,” Sister Immacolata said. Around nine sisters and three priests served the parish and school; they supported each other in dealing with challenges, such as attempted break-ins at the school and rectory a few times and finding funding for families struggling to pay tuition, she said. “Father Walsh loved to come in and teach the kids, and liked to joke with them.” The Bronx assignment took place early in his priesthood. “It kind of formed him to being that compassionate leader he is today,” Sister Immacolata said. “These parents and kids needed people like us,” she said.

Years later, they reconnected in parish ministry when Father Walsh, a diocesan priest for the Toledo Diocese in his home state of Ohio, recommended her for a parish manager post in one of the three parishes he served. Eight years ago, Sister Immacolata became parish manager of St. John the Baptist Parish in Landeck, an unincorporated village outside of Delphos. Now she also serves as parish manager of St. Patrick Parish in Spencerville and pastoral associate at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Delphos.

“He has a tremendous love for the Church,” Sister Immacolata said. “It comes out in every homily and when you talk with him personally or in a group. … He’s very engaged with the people. Very down to earth. He’s very attentive to the needs of the sick.” When tragedy happens, “Father Walsh is there.”

Sister Mary Edward Spohrer, also a member of Sisters of Christian Charity, describes now-Bishop Walsh’s leadership style as collaborative. “I think he appreciates the gifts of the people who are working with him. That’s important. If people are not sure about their gifts, he gives them time to develop them,” said Sister Mary Edward, who serves as music director for the Spencerville Parish and assists at the two other parishes. She lives in community with Sister Immacolata in Landeck. Sister Mary Edward came to know Bishop Walsh when she was serving at her community’s motherhouse in New Jersey. “He helped us with our technology. He was technology savvy in the early days when we were not.”

“Our sisters (working in the South Bronx) would come to the motherhouse. They always appreciated the priests at Immaculate Conception. … The priests and the sisters did work together. I think it was a beautiful model of the Church — of the sisters and the priests working together with the people,” Sister Mary Edward said. “I think it’s creating community. The model of Church is a community of believers working together in one Spirit for God’s people.”

One of the first things Sister Mary Edward got to do when she arrived in Ohio was attend a county fair, one of Bishop Walsh’s favorite outings. She said it was touching to see the importance he placed on visiting the children of the parishes as they showed animals or 4-H projects at the fair. “We go to support the families. They see we’re connected to them outside the parish,” Sister Mary Edward said.

His taste buds appreciate the fair food: elephant ears (a pancake-like treat covered with powdered sugar), snow cones and candied apples, Sister Immacolata said. The sisters describe Bishop Walsh as very close to his family — mom, sister and brother, nieces and nephew — all of whom live in Ohio. (His father is deceased.)

His love for his Church family is an extension of his love for his biological family, the sisters believe.

Davenport will love his down-to earth approach, Sister Immacolata said.