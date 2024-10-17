Christmas card contest now open

We invite youths in grades K-6 in the Diocese of Davenport to participate in our annual contest to create a 2024 Christmas card for The Catholic Messenger.

Youths living in or attending school or religious education in the diocese are eligible. The artwork should focus on the religious nature of Christmas. Postmark deadline for entries is Nov. 14.

Please submit original artwork only, no black and white drawings. Complete drawings on white, 8 ½- by 11-inch paper using colored pencils, crayons, markers or paints. The color yellow should be a deeper shade or surrounded by a dark color because yellow is hard to reproduce.

Messenger staff members will judge the entries based on originality and the ability to convey what Christmas means to Catholics.

On the back of the artwork, include the following information about the artist: first and last name, age, grade, home address, school (public, private or home school and location) and parish (name and city). Please do not fold entries. Any information omitted could be grounds for disqualification.

The Catholic Messenger will feature winning entries in the Christmas edition (Dec. 19) and on The Catholic Messenger website: www.catholicmessenger.net.

Send entries (postmarked by Nov. 14) to The Catholic Messenger, 780 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804-1901.