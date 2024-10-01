Page updated Oct 1, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Oct 2

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting its final Mass of the year at 10 a.m. Father Brian Miclot will preside at Mass.

Oct. 4

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a First Friday Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus with adoration and confession at 4 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m., followed by a fish fry dinner.

Oct 4-6

Dubuque, Iowa — A Rachel’s Vineyard retreat will take place Oct. 4-6. Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to heal hearts broken by abortion. The weekend offers a supportive, confidential and non-judgmental space where women and men can share, release and reconcile painful emotions. Many of the facilitators have suffered the same loss. For more information or to register call Teresa at 563-542-8378.

Oct 5

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings House of Prayer is hosting a program, “Little Known Apparitions of Mary,” from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration is $35. Mail registration to Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Davenport, IA 52804 or go to the Eagles’ Wings website, www.eagleswings.ws, click donate and enter the following note under your donation: “October Retreat.”

Oct 6

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting Blessing of the Pets in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi after 11 a.m. Mass.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a Fall Turkey Dinner from 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church hall. Turkey prepared by Hy-Vee, rolls furnished by Texas Roadhouse, kolaches for sale while supply lasts. Cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under. Carry outs available.

Keokuk — The Keokuk Catholic church and school community is hosting a fall festival at St. Vincent School. Celebrate Mass at the school at 10:30 a.m. A chicken and mashed potato dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. A carnival will take place from noon-3 p.m. with carnival games, a cake walk, raffle and silent auction.

Wellman — A fried chicken and pork loin buffet-style dinner will be served at St. Joseph Church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Indoor seating, handicap accessible. Drive-through and carry-outs are also available. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and free for children 3 and under. A live auction will follow the dinner.

Oct 8-9

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a healing retreat Oct. 8 and 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each night. The retreat consists of Mass, talks, praise and worship, and adoration.

Oct 13

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting an Our Lady of Fatima procession at 6 p.m.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Public Square Rosary outdoors at noon on the southeast side of the church. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the event will take place inside the church.

Oct 15

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting Holy Face Devotion at 6 p.m. with adoration and prayers.

Oct 16

Davenport — One Human Family of the QCA is hosting a “Peace Train” sing along and complimentary dinner from 6-8 p.m. at The Diner at the Freight House Farmers Market. RSVP to richhendricks@msn.com.

Oct. 19

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a Family Bible Breakfast. Adore the Blessed Sacrament before 8 a.m. Mass. A Bible study, discussion and rosary prayer will take place after Mass.

Davenport — Bishop-elect Dennis Walsh will celebrate a White Mass for health care professionals Oct. 19 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish. The Mass begins at 9 a.m. A presentation and a light breakfast will follow in Denning Hall. Deacon Alan Rastrelli, M.D., a Denver-based physician speciliazing in hospice and palliative medicine, will share his insights on making ethical end-of-life decisions. This event is sponsored by the St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities. Membership is not required to participate. For more information go to https://stthomasaquinasguildqc.com/.

Oct. 27

Richmond— Holy Family Parish is hosting a drive-through fall dinner at Holy Trinity Parish from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted for pork loin and chicken dinners with sides and dessert. An online auction will take place through Oct. 26 at www.sierenauctionsales.com.

Nov. 2

Iowa City — A morning event for women, “Cultivating Intimate Friendship with God through Prayer,” will take place at St. Patrick Parish. Check in begins at 8 a.m. with Mass at 8:30 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m.; coffee and rolls will be served. The event concludes with prayer at noon. Register by Oct. 23 at www.stpatsic.com. Cost is $15.

Season of Creation events

CORALVILLE — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting the following events during the Season of Creation:

Outdoor Stations of the Cross for Creation: Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 13 following 9 a.m. Mass.

Season of Creation Event for Families: Sept. 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. Event includes arts and crafts, storytelling and music.

Peace Pole Blessing: Sept. 20 after 9 a.m. Mass. This event celebrates International Day of Peace.

Blessing of the Pets in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi: Oct. 6 after 11 a.m. Mass.

Respect Life events

In October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates Respect Life Month, and the first Sunday of October is designated as Respect Life Sunday. Here is a list of upcoming events in the Diocese of Davenport.

Through Nov. 3: 40 Days for Life is an internationally coordinated campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful vigil in front of abortion businesses. Sign up to pray outside Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City at www.40daysforlife.com/ en/iowacity.

Oct. 5: Facts About Fertility presentations for medical professions and general audience at Merge Iowa City. The presentation for medical professionals, “The Female Cycle as the Fifth Vital Sign,” will take place at 8:30 a.m. A presentation for the general audience, “The Facts About Fertility Explained,” will take place at 11 a.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ICFertilityFacts.

Oct. 8: Former abortionist Dr. Haywood Robinson visits Iowa City. Pray with Dr. Robinson in front of Emma Goldman Clinic at 3 p.m., followed by refreshments and a presentation in the St. Mary Parish hall. Dr. Robinson will share his journey and insights on what you can do to protect the unborn and their mothers from abortion.

Oct. 19: The Wonder of Eve presentation, 8:30-10 a.m. at the St. Wenceslaus parish hall in Iowa City. This presentation aims to help high school-aged girls (and their moms) understand how naturally amazing their bodies are and the impact their choices can have on their future health and fertility. Register at www.jcrtl.org (click the outreach tab).

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”