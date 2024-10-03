Before he was Bishop: Father Walsh ‘made me feel good about being Catholic’

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Tina Abel remembers the day Father Dennis Walsh introduced his black lab, Bosco, to her first-grade class at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic School in Toledo, Ohio. “The kids loved when he brought the dog in,” recalled Abel. As the parish’s pastor, then-Father Walsh “was there for the kids and visible.”

Father Walsh’s approach to ministry was thoughtful and gentle. “He had a way of teaching the faith without making you feel bad if you had a question about it or made a mistake,” said Abel, now principal of the parish school. This was characteristic of his interactions with everyone, not just students. “He made me feel good about being Catholic and that hasn’t always been my experience with priests.”

This was especially true for Abel when she brought a challenging situation to Father Walsh in confession. His kind and understanding demeanor “was a relief. (I realized) I don’t have to be a perfect person; I know Jesus is going to love me even if I make a mistake.”

Later, when Abel considered leaving education, Father Walsh “didn’t tell me what to do. He said that sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side; sometimes it is.” He encouraged her to trust in Jesus, no matter what, and let him handle the rough waters.

Abel believes her former pastor will be an excellent shepherd for the Diocese of Davenport. “I think he is observant, I think he listens. I think he actually takes time to think about whatever the situation is and not just respond,” she said. “He is going to be such a good Catholic leader. I can’t wait to see him as bishop.”