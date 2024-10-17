OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Monday, October 7, 2024

Rev. Corey C. Close, while remaining as Judge for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport, appointed as pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Hai D. Dinh, appointed as pastor of All Saints Parish, Keokuk.

Rev. Ross M. Epping, appointed as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Fairfield and St. Alphonsus Parish, Mount Pleasant.

Rev. Isaac Essel, appointed as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Georgetown, St. Peter Parish, Lovilia, and St. Mary Parish, Albia.

Rev. Martin G. Goetz, while remaining as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery and pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton, appointed as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Colfax.

Rev. Ronald E. Hodges, appointed as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Centerville and St. Patrick Parish, Melrose.

Rev. Dale E. Mallory, while remaining as chaplain at St. Ambrose University, appointed as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Buffalo.

Rev. David O. Paintsil, appointed as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Hills, St. Mary Parish, Lone Tree, and St. Mary Parish, Nichols.

Rev. Andrew D. Rauenbuehler, appointed as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Dennis Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor