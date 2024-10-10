Appointments: Effective Friday, September 27, 2024 and Tuesday, October 1, 2024

OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Friday, September 27, 2024

Very Rev. Thomas J. Hennen, STL, VG while remaining in his present assignment as pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, appointed to the office of Vicar General for the Diocese of Davenport.

Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, EV, JCL, while remaining in his present assignment as pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport, appointed to Vicar for Hispanics for the Diocese of Davenport.

Effective Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, JV, JCL, VF, while remaining in his present assignments as Delegate of the Bishop in Matrimonial matters for the Diocese of Davenport and pastor of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, confirmed as Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Davenport.

Very Rev. Nicholas O. Akindele, JCL while remaining in his present assignment as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, confirmed as adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport.

Deacon Francis L. Agnoli, OFS, MD, DMin, while remaining as Director of Liturgy and Director of Deacon Formation for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved from present diaconal assignment to Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport, and assigned to diaconal ministry at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Dennis Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor