Appointments – Effective Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 & Effective Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Facebooktwittermail

 

 

 

 

 

 

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Rev. Martin G. Goetz, while remaining as pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Newton and Immaculate Conception Church, Colfax, relieved of duties as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.

epay

Rev. Joseph Sia, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Ottumwa, St. Patrick Church, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Church, Bloomfield, appointed as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.

Effective Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Deacon Joseph T. Rohret, released from diaconal appointments to St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, St. Mary Parish, Oxford, St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg, and to ministry at VA Medical Center and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, to retirement.

Dennis Walsh Deacon David Montgomery
Bishop of Davenport Chancellor

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *