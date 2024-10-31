Appointments – Effective Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 & Effective Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804
Appointments
Effective Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
Rev. Martin G. Goetz, while remaining as pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Newton and Immaculate Conception Church, Colfax, relieved of duties as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.
Rev. Joseph Sia, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Ottumwa, St. Patrick Church, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Church, Bloomfield, appointed as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.
Effective Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025
Deacon Joseph T. Rohret, released from diaconal appointments to St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, St. Mary Parish, Oxford, St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg, and to ministry at VA Medical Center and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, to retirement.
Dennis Walsh Deacon David Montgomery
Bishop of Davenport Chancellor