Appointments – Effective Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 & Effective Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Rev. Martin G. Goetz, while remaining as pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Newton and Immaculate Conception Church, Colfax, relieved of duties as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.

Rev. Joseph Sia, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Ottumwa, St. Patrick Church, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Church, Bloomfield, appointed as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.

Effective Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Deacon Joseph T. Rohret, released from diaconal appointments to St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, St. Mary Parish, Oxford, St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg, and to ministry at VA Medical Center and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, to retirement.

Dennis Walsh Deacon David Montgomery

Bishop of Davenport Chancellor