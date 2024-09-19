The power of community

By Sam Aitchison

The Church is Alive!

I find something refreshing and beautiful about beginnings. Often, whether it’s the start of a new phase of life, a new job, moving to a new city or beginning a new school year, these moments come with a mix of emotions — excitement, nervousness, stress and calm. From conversations with people older than me, I have learned that these pivotal moments often become core memories, profoundly shaping our lives.

On a Sunday a few weeks ago, I experienced such a beginning as I embarked on a new school year at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. The first student Mass of the academic year was a great way to gather before classes, joining more than 800 college students to celebrate the source and summit of our faith.

Some students were experiencing their first day on campus. For others, like me, it was a familiar experience. Each of us came from different backgrounds, experiences, states, high schools, majors, struggles, joys, hopes, dreams and regrets.

All of us had the opportunity for transformation and renewal through the Mass. The Communion meditation song “Hungry,” began, “Hungry I come to you, for I know you satisfy. I am empty but I know your love does not run dry.”

In this moment, the sense of community in the church was powerful. Each of our individual struggles, feelings, hopes and the very essence of ourselves became a part of the liturgy we shared. We are all hungry — for love, for mercy and for God.

Some among us may have been grappling with deep sadness or fear about adjusting to college life while others are thrilled to be back. Perhaps some were battling addiction or suicidal thoughts while others were thriving. Amidst our differences, all of us at Mass and all of us as a human family, share a common yearning for something more, something greater — God. That Sunday was a powerful reminder for me of God’s immense love for each person and of the strength that comes from leaning on one another as a community.

When we make it known that we are there for one another, that everyone is important and worthy, we can navigate the changes and seasons of life with a greater sense of peace. As this new school year begins, bringing with it thoughts of pumpkins, falling leaves and crisp autumn days, I am reflecting on how we can foster the power of community in our lives. How can we show every person in our parish, school, family and workplace that they are not alone and that our Savior loves them more than they could ever imagine?

(Sam Aitchison is a junior at Saint Louis University. Contact him at samaitchison6@gmail.com)