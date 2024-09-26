Swimming in God’s light

By Jenna Ebener

A reflection

I recently watched a movie based on a true story about a long-distance woman swimmer, “The Young Woman and the Sea.” This movie struck me in a profound way. I have always felt deep peace while swimming, especially in the ocean, so the story entranced me.

Trudy Ederle’s ability to swim was a sheer miracle. Born in the early 1900s, she faced extreme discrimination like all women of her time. Women were thought to be incapable of learning to swim. Pair that obstacle with numerous environmental challenges of that time, such as overcoming measles, no protection in the ocean from the elements and creatures, inadequate goggles, swimwear and nutrition.

The fierce determination it took to undertake such a challenge as swimming the English Channel was very inspirational to me. It reminded me of the value of being true to yourself and following what you believe is God’s will for you no matter the perception of others.

Another aspect of Trudy’s story that stood out for me was the importance of hope. Near the end of the grueling swim, she had to face the hardest obstacle yet — the shallows. Alone in the frigid sea in the middle of the night, Trudy had no light to guide her. She was so close to her destination but had no way to pinpoint it because there were no city lights, lighthouses or even boats. She was alone and lost. Local citizens did the only thing they could do after hearing about her plight on the radio — they lit fires along the cliffs that led from the shore. Watching the movie, I could see the light but she could not because she was facing the wrong way. I pictured every viewer shouting at her to “turn around,” for we could see the hope lighting her way. I will leave it to you to watch the movie to see what happens next.

I imagine there are many times in life when we appear lost at sea like Trudy. We have come so far and overcome so much, yet sometimes the final stretch can seem like the hardest part of the journey. That is when we most feel the need for a light to guide our way, a beacon of hope in the distance. So many times, I feel like Trudy facing the wrong way. A light shines brightly but I can miss that light if I’m not looking in the right direction.

I believe that is where our faith in God comes in. He is always present, shining that light. Even if we cannot see it, that truth is there. Knowing that truth can give us the strength to steer our bodies in the direction we need to go until the light finally reveals itself. “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).

(Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at a school in Colorado for students with a combination of medical, cognitive and behavior disabilities. She relies on God every day to aid her on this wonderful, yet intense journey.)