Summit follow-up: ‘It all starts with listening’

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Engaging youths and families involves accompaniment and reaching out in ways that integrate their lives, said Denise Utter, a Chicago-based speaker, coach and writer. By asking questions and listening empathetically, parishes can learn more about the needs of the community and use that information to develop effective faith formation strategies. “We have to start by listening (to families) where they are before we can walk with them.”

Utter shared this message with parish leaders last month as the Diocese of Davenport continues its three-year journey to explore priorities identified in the Diocesan Synod listening sessions in 2022. The focus of year two, which began in June, is youth and family engagement. Utter spoke at the year two kick-off summit and led the first of four follow-up sessions Aug. 29 via Zoom.

During the August session, “It All Starts with Listening (Empathy in Action),” Utter shared four methods of gathering information. Parishes can discern the method or methods that best meet the needs of their households, she said.

Interviews. An effective way to gather information is to engage in a face-to-face conversation with one person. Utter suggests meeting with individuals at a place of their convenience for about 20 minutes — just enough time to answer about 6-7 questions. Parishes should engage with a handful of parents/guardians from each of the these groups: parents of young children, parents of grade school children, parents of middle schoolers, and parents of high schoolers. Ideally, one volunteer will ask questions and one will take notes.

Focus groups. Some people feel more comfortable sharing within a small-group setting. Parishes may consider forming focus groups of about 8-12 parents. As with one-on-one interviews, it is essential to have representation of the four parent/guardian groups. Facilitators lead the discussion by asking the same questions of all participants. Sessions should last about 45 minutes. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to share their own answers,” she said, advising parish leaders not to “get stuck on one question.”

Dinner parties/town hall style. Another way to dialogue with community members is to host a dinner party or town hall-style gathering with up to 20 parents. This could take place at a restaurant, church hall or home. Utter suggests starting with lighter questions and moving to specific inquiries as guests become more comfortable.

Surveys. With effective questions, a survey can offer important insights to parishes, Utter said. However, surveys “never tell the whole story.” The previous three methods are preferable because they offer opportunities for storytelling, follow-up and more in-depth answers, she explained. Sometimes, follow-up “gives you the information that will help you really design something impactful for your community.”

Well-rounded representation

Utter encourages parishes to hear from married, single and remarried parents and guardians, and to offer free childcare during listening sessions whenever possible. A few participants asked Utter for advice on reaching out to community members who are not fully engaged in parish life or are otherwise “on the margins.” Utter encouraged parishes to invite these individuals personally to dinner party-style events. “That’s a good one for people not already engaged,” she said. “Have a conversation with them before sending the invite, if necessary.” She advised, “Specifically pick people who aren’t always around.”

Utter incorporated two breakout sessions for participants to engage in small-group discussion. “I really enjoyed the breakout sessions as I learned where many of the parishes in the diocese are on planning and engagement in family and youth life,” said Paul Alagna of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf. He thought Utter’s presentation was very well done.

Mary Lu Callahan, a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville, appreciated Utter’s discussion on the importance of listening to parents and discerning their concerns or questions regarding their children and family life. The possibility of small focus groups intrigued Callahan. “It could be an opportunity to find out what families might want. More tools to discuss the Scriptures at home? More clarity on Church teachings? More ideas for prayer or devotions in the home? Denise Utter made good suggestions on how to draw out parents’ thoughts on what tools they need to be good witnesses in the faith for their families.”

Upcoming sessions

The next Youth and Family Engagement webinar with Utter, “Minding the Gap — Going from Listening to ‘Vision-storming,’” will take place Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This session will explore how parishes can interpret insights from listening sessions and begin brainstorming ways to address themes that emerge.

The final two webinars, “Idea Factory: Unleashing Creative Possibilities” and “From Concept to Reality: Impacting Engagement” will take place in early 2025. Watch for the dates in a future edition of The Catholic Messenger.

Resources and recordings

A recording of the Aug. 29 session is available at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=QDom2vAL3lE. The video includes sample questions and resources for parish leaders.

Recordings of previous summit events and additional resources are available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/synodal-summit-yfe. For more information about the upcoming sessions, contact Marianne Agnoli at 563-888-4242 or agnolim@davenportdiocese.org.