Sister Doran was a talented artist

CLINTON — Sister Mary Jeannette Doran, OCD, 83, died Sept. 10 at The Alverno.

Mary Jeannette Doran was born April 26, 1941 in Danbury, Connecticut to John C. Doran and Eleanor Kane. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Diego. After teaching grammar school for two years in Boston, she entered the Carmelite Monastery in Boston on June 29, 1965. She made her profession of vows Sept. 15, 1967. In 1966, she became part of a new Carmelite foundation in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Subsequently, that monastery closed and she found her way to the Eldridge Carmel in Iowa.

Sister Doran developed a talent for art and iconography. Her first and only love was for God and for God’s creation in the living things around her — people, plants, flowers and other elements of creation. Her love for people was extraordinary. She was always kind and welcoming to people she met. She had many friends in many places and prayed constantly for and with them.

Her funeral was held Sept. 13 at The Canticle (motherhouse of the Clinton Franciscans) in Clinton with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Make memorials in her name to the Carmelite Monastery, 841 13th Avenue N, Clinton, Iowa, 52732.