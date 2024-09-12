Persons, places and things: We are all catechists

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

An icon of Servant of God Dorothy Day depicts the co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement in the warm glow of an apartment house doorway, inviting a weary family of three to come in from out of the cold. The icon that iconographer Kelly Latimore created conveys so movingly the theme for this year’s Catechetical Sunday (Sept. 15), “Lord when did we see you hungry” and in Spanish, Señor, ¿cuándo te vimos hambriento?” (Matthew 25:37/Mateo 25:37).

While I initially wondered about the connection between Day, a candidate for sainthood, and catechesis, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opened my eyes. The theme “reflects our call to missionary discipleship. As St. John Paul II reminded us: The universal call to holiness is closely linked to the universal call to mission. Every member of the faithful is called to holiness and to mission. We are called to be Eucharist by word and action to our brothers and sisters in Christ. Our times cry out for this kind of holiness, one inflamed by the ardent determination to bring as many of our brothers and sisters as possible to Christ.”

Jasmin Tone, Religious Education director and Youth Minister for St. Joseph Parish in DeWitt, recalls with fondness growing up as the daughter of a mom who taught fourth-grade religious education for years before moving into Youth Ministry. Her mom’s example made a lasting impression. Leading up to her current role, Jasmin taught religious education, served as a Totus Tuus summer liturgy day camp leader and as a Newman Catholic Student Center Fellow.

“I love seeing kids absorb the material and want to know the material. It’s seeing them build a relationship with Jesus Christ,” she said of her role in bearing witness to the Gospel and handing on the faith to others.

She, like other religious education directors, admits it is a struggle to fill catechists’ roles in their parishes. The night before we talked, she filled the last of her six catechist positions for this year and has four helpers in addition to inspire the faith in 80 students, grades K-8.

Potential catechists, such as parents, are so busy and “a lot don’t think they know enough about their faith to teach it,” Jasmin says. She reassures them. “One of the beauties of the ministry is that you get to learn right along with the kids.” Another benefit: “You get to know the youths in the parish.”

Jasmin’s observation rang true for diocesan deacon candidate John Ahlberg of the DeWitt parish, who had served as a catechist for third-graders last year. “At first the prospect challenged me in that I was worried about finding a way to ‘connect’ with the kids. Through prayer and trust in Christ, I let go of my apprehensions. It was such a fulfilling experience for me. The children taught me through their enthusiasm that they were seeking Christ (albeit sometimes in their wiggly way!). Planting seeds of faith, and just let Christ do the rest.”

Allyson Haberman, director of Faith Formation/Youth Ministry for St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville, said because of the challenge of filling catechist roles, “I appreciate even more the people who can and will help.” Including herself, the parish has three catechists. One of the three provides faith enrichment for the parents of the 20 students in grades K-12 and any other adult interested. Allyson said having back-up catechists would be helpful. “We’re always looking for more catechists.”

I asked Allyson what draws her to this ministry. “I’ve been helping with (religious education) since I was in high school. I felt this is something I need to do and want to commit to. I know what my teachers did for me and I want to give back.” If she can inspire at least one child on their journey of faith, making a lasting impact for life, she believes she will have fulfilled her mission.

Like Dorothy Day, who responded to the physical and spiritual hunger of the people she served, Jasmin, Allyson and directors of religious education in our diocese are responding to the universal call to mission. How can the rest of us accompany them?

