New playground is much safer

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Weather and time took a toll on playground equipment at John F. Kennedy Catholic School. This summer, the school replaced the equipment and now the playground is much safer and offers many more recreational opportunities for K-5 students.

Principal Chad Steimle said the two sets of play equipment were “past their life expectancies,” with the timber equipment installed more than 30 years ago and the “newer” metal and plastic equipment installed more than 22 years ago.

He wrote in a grant application to the Scott County Regional Authority that the wood structure had worn out and was dangerous. “Extensive repairs have been made and various parts have been removed.” Some of the joints in the metal and plastic equipment were weak due to rust and the rubberized surface had worn out. Finding replacement parts for the aging equipment was a challenge.

The new playground features a combined rubberized surface compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The new equipment and a sidewalk leading from the building entrance to the playground also are ADA compliant. The rest of the area has mulch.

The new equipment can accommodate more students at one time, Steimle said. Some features include a climbing bell tower, circular monkey bars, a glide along (small zipline), gravity rail (similar to a larger zipline) and music equipment “in memory of Janet Thomas who was the longtime organist at Our Lady of Victory Parish and librarian/musical accompanist for JFK,” he said. Total cost at completion is $180,000-$200,000, with more than $94,000 funded through grants and memorials. Our Lady of Victory Parish is covering the remaining costs.

Second-graders Harper and Roslind enjoyed playing on the equipment Aug. 29. “It’s really fun,” said Harper. “The workers did a really good job.” Her favorite pieces are in the musical section. Roslind said the swing line (gravity rail) “is the most fun. I like the monkey bars too.”