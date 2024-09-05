New book explores spirituality in fight against racism

By Tim Walch

Book Review



A Review of “Praying for Freedom: Racism and Ignatian Spirituality in America.” Edited by Laurie Cassidy. Liturgical Press Academic, 2024, 232 pages, $29.95.

What do we mean by freedom? More specifically, how can we refocus ourselves on enhancing the opportunities for freedom for all Americans, not just those of wealth and privilege?

These tough questions weave their way through this complex book edited by Laurie Cassidy. She begins by noting the contradictions between the aspirations reflected in the U.S. Constitution and the reality of a country that wrestles with racism and prejudice. Her path to freedom is through “The Spiritual Exercises” compiled by Ignatius Loyola in the 16th century.

For the uninitiated, “The Spiritual Exercises” are meditations, prayers and contemplative practices to deepen our relationship to God. “The Exercises” have been adapted and enhanced to meet the needs of believers over hundreds of years.

But the challenges of spirituality in the 21st century are daunting. “Inspired by Ignatius,” Cassidy asks, “how can prayer for freedom today break the crippling spell cast by the dominant culture in order to embody genuine availability and authentic responsiveness to God at this moment of American history?”

Some who seek justice are skeptical of prayer as the change agent. Why do these meditations not affect us as deeply as they did for believers in previous generations? How can these reflections come to offer us solace, support and solutions as we seek answers to the broad injustices in contemporary society?

Still more questions, but the responses in the book offer insights. ‘“Praying for Freedom’ translates Ignatian spirituality as a warm embrace that liberates us from the shackles of racism so that we can fall in love with all of humanity,” writes Lori Stanley, the executive director of the Loyola Institute for Spirituality.

“As we actively engage with ‘The Spiritual Exercises,’” adds Stanley, “we begin to see differently, hear differently, and move differently in community. Let freedom ring as we encounter these all-encompassing exercises in love.”

All of the authors in this book focus on offering meaningful freedom to people of color. They concentrate on how our color blindness obscures how we see ourselves. Ignatius can help us see more clearly.

“The contributors to this volume intelligently, creatively, and courageously take up the task of interpreting Ignatian spirituality in the face of white nationalism,” adds Cassidy. “The book does not propose to answer all questions in reinterpreting “The Spiritual Exercises” but rather is one part of the process unfolding across this country in which liberating interpretations are rising.”

“A hope of this volume is to create space for more collective, public, and national conversation,” she concludes. “But the foundation of all the essays is love for Ignatian spirituality, and a faith in God’s passionate desire for human transformation.”

Although not the focus of this book, the essays call out to the legacy of Sister Thea Bowman, the Servant of God who did so much to remind us of the power of Black culture in combatting racism.

“Sometimes people think they have to do big things in order to make change,” Sister Thea told Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes. “But if each one of us would light a candle, we’d have a tremendous light.”

“Praying for Freedom” is a part of that light. It reminds us of the importance of spirituality in the fight against racism and inequality.

(Timothy Walch is a parishioner at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville and a member of The Catholic Messenger Board of Directors.)