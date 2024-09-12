Lights, camera, ambo!

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Bishop-elect Dennis Walsh loves movies and often references them in his homilies. “It can help people focus in on the Gospel and the message that I want to deliver,” he told reporters during a June 25 press conference announcing his appointment as 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport.

The bishop-elect especially enjoys historical dramas and miniseries. More than once, he has referenced a scene from the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. In that scene, the “Easy” Company (part of the 2nd Battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne) is assigned to capture the German-occupied town of Foy, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge in 1945. The company is stuck hiding behind a hay mound just outside of town, vulnerable to enemy forces whether they choose to advance, retreat or stay put. “You have Captain (Richard) Winters screaming from the back, ‘you have to keep moving forward.’” SPOILER ALERT — The troops continue and accomplish their goal.

Though most people won’t find themselves in the thick of battle, the scene illustrates something universal: the challenge of leaving one’s comfort zone. “You can’t tuck down and hide away even though that would be the easier choice sometimes. We just have to keep moving forward,” Bishop-elect Walsh said. “I used that example quite a bit during COVID with my school personnel, when we would get bogged down.”

Movie references like these help Bishop-elect Walsh connect with the people he serves. “I think people are able to relate to these images.”