Letters to the Editor – Sept. 26, 2024

Food for thought

To the Editor:

The editorial page in the 9/12/24 issue deserves a prize for “nourishment.”

From the editorial, we must feed more hungry Americans, especially women and children. Then Father Ron Rolheiser reminds us that the faith of our Jewish ancestors is defined by their escape from slavery in Egypt and miraculous passage through the Red Sea. But God’s actual birth into that people produced the greatest feast of all, his own flesh and blood as food for our journeys.

Finally Father Bud Grant explains how “ressourcement” theology can shed light on questions of contemporary society. How about “enlightening” Church leadership by including all who share equally the “priesthood of baptism,” men and women, presiding at the altar?

Sister Mary Rehmann, CHM

Davenport