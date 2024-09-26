Letters to the Editor – Sept. 26, 2024

Facebooktwittermail

Food for thought

To the Editor:

The editorial page in the 9/12/24 issue deserves a prize for “nourishment.” 

From the editorial, we must feed more hungry Americans, especially women and children. Then Father Ron Rolheiser reminds us that the faith of our Jewish ancestors is defined by their escape from slavery in Egypt and miraculous passage through the Red Sea. But God’s actual birth into that people produced the greatest feast of all, his own flesh and blood as food for our journeys. 

epay

Finally Father Bud Grant explains how “ressourcement” theology can shed light on  questions of contemporary society. How about “enlightening” Church leadership by including all who share equally the “priesthood of baptism,” men and women, presiding at the altar?

Sister Mary Rehmann, CHM
Davenport

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *