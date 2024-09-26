Cultivate a culture for human life

Bishop-elect’s Letter

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Each October during Respect Life Month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) launches a new cycle of Respect Life Program resources for a year-round, nationwide effort to help Catholics understand, value and cultivate respect for human life.

The Theme for Respect Life Month in 2024 features the Eucharist and Jesus’ message in John 10:10, “I came so that they might have life,” invoking the power of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament to help us defend the gift of human life at all stages. We are each called by God to be that light of Christ that breaks through the darkness. We are called to be his disciples, continually transformed by our encounter with him and sharing in his mission. Jesus came that we might indeed have life.

We live in a society that rejects those who are weak, fragile, or vulnerable. Yet, it is precisely within these conditions that a person is most in need of our care and protection. Pope Francis reminds us that “every child who, rather than being born, is condemned unjustly to being aborted, bears the face of Jesus Christ, bears the face of the Lord, who even before he was born, and then just after birth, experienced the world’s rejection.” The U.S. bishops have affirmed that, while it is important to address all the ways in which human life is threatened, “abortion remains our preeminent priority as it directly attacks our most vulnerable brothers and sisters, destroying more than a million lives each year in our country alone.”

In the face of challenges such as abortion and physician-assisted suicide, we may feel that we are not equal to the task of overcoming the darkness. Yet, we are not alone. Jesus tells us, “I am with you always, until the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). The God who became man to save us still dwells among us. For Christ is “the light [that] shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:5). He is the one who overcame death and continually raises us to new life. He remains close to us always, seeking us out in each moment of our lives.

Jesus gave his very flesh to give us the gift of eternal life and invites us to the most profound experience of this gift in our celebration of the Eucharist. When we meet Jesus in the Eucharist, this encounter has the power to change us. The Eucharist has the power to transform the depths of our hearts and the heart of our culture. United to the power of his Eucharistic presence, may we work to ensure that each person has life — and has it in abundance.

In very early conversations with my staff, in reading about efforts previously undertaken in the diocese, I am aware that there have been many good and holy efforts undertaken all across the diocese at upholding the dignity of human life. May we together be that light of Christ to each other and to our neighbors.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Cultivar una cultura por la vida humana

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Cada octubre, durante el Mes del Respeto a la Vida, la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Estados Unidos (USCCB), inicia un nuevo ciclo de recursos del Programa de Respeto a la Vida como un esfuerzo anual a nivel nacional; para ayudar a los católicos a comprender, valorar y cultivar el respeto por la vida humana.

El tema del Mes del Respeto a la Vida en este 2024, presenta la Eucaristía y el mensaje de Jesús en Juan 10, 10: “Yo he venido para que tengan vida” , invocando el poder de Jesús en el Santísimo Sacramento; para ayudarnos a defender el don de la vida humana en todas las etapas. Cada uno de nosotros está llamado por Dios a ser esa luz de Cristo que irrumpe en la oscuridad. Estamos llamados a ser sus discípulos, continuamente transformados por nuestro encuentro con él y compartiendo su misión. Jesús vino para que realmente tengamos vida .

Vivimos en una sociedad que rechaza a quienes son débiles, frágiles o vulnerables. Sin embargo, es precisamente en estas condiciones que una persona necesita más nuestro cuidado y protección. El Papa Francisco nos recuerda que “cada niño que, en lugar de nacer, es condenado injustamente a ser abortado, lleva el rostro de Jesucristo, lleva el rostro del Señor, que incluso antes de nacer, y luego justo después del nacimiento, experimentó el rechazo del mundo”. Los obispos estadounidenses han afirmado que, si bien es importante abordar todas las formas en que se amenaza la vida humana, “el aborto sigue siendo nuestra prioridad preeminente, ya que ataca directamente a nuestros hermanos y hermanas más vulnerables, destruyendo más de un millón de vidas cada año solo en nuestro país”.

Ante desafíos como el aborto y el suicidio asistido por médicos, podemos sentir que no estamos a la altura de la tarea de vencer la oscuridad. Sin embargo, no estamos solos. Jesús nos dice: “Yo estoy con ustedes todos los días hasta el fin del mundo” (Mateo 28, 20). El Dios que se hizo hombre para salvarnos todavía habita entre nosotros. Porque Cristo es “la luz que brilla en las tinieblas, y las tinieblas no la han vencido” (Juan 1, 5). Él es quien venció a la muerte y nos resucita continuamente a una nueva vida. Él permanece siempre cerca de nosotros, buscándonos en cada momento de nuestra vida.

Jesús se entregó a sí mismo para darnos el don de la vida eterna y nos invita a vivir la experiencia más profunda de este don en nuestra celebración de la Eucaristía. Cuando nos encontramos con Jesús en la Eucaristía, este encuentro tiene el poder de cambiarnos. La Eucaristía tiene el poder de transformar lo más profundo de nuestro corazón y el corazón de nuestra cultura. Unidos al poder de su Presencia Eucarística, trabajemos para asegurar que cada persona tenga vida, y la tenga en abundancia.

En las primeras conversaciones que he mantenido con los miembros de la curia y al leer sobre los esfuerzos que se habían realizado anteriormente en la diócesis, me di cuenta de que se han llevado a cabo muchos esfuerzos buenos y santos en toda la diócesis para defender la dignidad de la vida humana. Que juntos seamos esa luz de Cristo para los demás y para nuestros vecinos.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh